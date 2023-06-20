In April, the Rotary Club of Muscatine in partnership with the Muscatine Community College (MCC) turned to area youth for help spread awareness about human trafficking.

After numerous entries, the Rotary Club and MCC have announced the winners of the 2023 Human Trafficking Awareness poster contest.

Taking first place was Ava Barrett, who attends Wilton High School while also being enrolled at MCC. This is the second time Ava has done a project based around the subject of human trafficking, the earlier one for a school project. She found out about the contest from her high school counselor.

For Ava’s poster, one judge said, “I like the concept of shining a light on trafficking with the design of the light in the background on the black paper. Trafficking often takes place in plain sight, but we do not see it. The visual impact and message is good.”

Second place went to Mia Gonzalez, who attends Columbus Junction High School and who was told about the contest by her art teacher, Jesse Gomez. Given that her poster was hand-drawn, using both colored pencils and paint, the judges encouraged her to continue developing her skills as an artist.

“The original artwork featured on this poster attracts the eye and gives it some visual impact that should appeal to young adults," one judge commented. "The originality of the artwork is a plus and shows some additional time commitment beyond laying out a poster design.”

Finally, Zoe Barrett won third place in the contest. She attends MCC and has plans to transfer to a different college in order to complete a degree in cyber-security.

“The handprint and red/black/white/gray composition are striking,” one judge commented. “The use of columns separating English text from Spanish text make it easy follow. The ‘wave’ graphic design separating the black top from the white bottom with a gray bar is visually appealing and gives the poster some artistic composition. The bullets of what to look for are helpful and give the reader some knowledge to take away rather than depending upon looking up details online. The red phone icon effectively draws attention to the phone number.”

Before the contest it had been decided that it would be open for residents aged 16-22 because this age group had been deemed a “top priority.” According to Carolyn Levine, a member of the Muscatine Rotary Club and a representative of the state’s Rotary Against Slavery Action Group (RAGAS), this realization came during a presentation that was given to her and others from a human-trafficking victim.

“What was most compelling about her presentation was hearing her say she would not have known that the words ‘human trafficking’ described what she was going through as a teen. And she was clearly being trafficked,” Levine explained in a public statement. “We took this message to heart and focused our efforts on having teens develop a poster that we could use in our community that addressed our teen population.”

In addition to the poster needing to be visually eye-catching with accurate information, the contest also required participants to convey their poster in two languages, which could be chosen by the participant. All participants chose Spanish as their second language.

All three poster designs are expected to be used by the Muscatine Rotary Club in its efforts to spread proper information and awareness on human trafficking. The posters can also be seen on the Rotary Muscatine Facebook page. For more information on the human trafficking public awareness campaign, visit dhs.gov/blue-campaign.