MUSCATINE — Local Democrats are hosting watch parties for the next round of presidential debates.
"The watch parties are a time for people to come together and socialize with others who have similar, but not necessarily the same, views on politics," said Muscatine County Democrats Chair Kelcey Brackett.
The committee will host two events at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Muscatine Community College's Student Center, 152 Colorado St. The watch parties are open to all political affiliations and no RSVP or registration is required. Brackett said the idea of a combined event was suggested after the June debates when multiple campaigns hosted individual events in town.
"With so many candidates still in the race, many voters are still a long way from picking just one," he said. "We are also enjoying the friendly competition we have seen with the various campaign staff and volunteers, so we felt we could help them out a bit by hosting one large watch party and taking the pressure off them to each host their own."
Brackett said it made more sense to have one combined event and suspects greater turnout.
Similar to the first round of debates, 10 candidates will take the stage each night at the Fox Theater in Detroit. To qualify, candidates had to meet the same requirements as the first debates: acquire 65,000 individual donations and poll at 1 percent in three polls based on predetermined surveys.
Most of the names will be familiar from the first round with two exceptions. Sen. Eric Swalwell dropped out of the race earlier this month and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock qualified to participate. Bullock held televised town halls in Iowa and New Hampshire during the June debates.
Tuesday's line up is: Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, Rep. Tim Ryan, former Gov. John Hickenlooper, former Rep. John Delaney, Gov. Steve Bullock, and author Marianne Williamson.
Wednesday will feature Sen. Kamala Harris, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker, former HUD Secretary Julian Castro, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Gov. Jay Inslee, Sen. Michael Bennet, businessman Andrew Yang, and Mayor Bill de Blasio.
The watch parties will also include information about the state elections and steps to become a caucus chair.
To those who aren't political, Brackett said to stop by anyway.
"It would be a good chance for them to jump into it," he said, "and get a quick low down on all the candidates."
He said there are many reasons for people to take part in the political process and stressed residents should especially be involved in politics at the local level because of the direct impact on their lives.
"Every vote counts," he said and many elections are decided by close margins.
Brackett hopes to get as many people as possible in the room together to find common ground even if they support different candidates. Through face-to-face communication, he said, people understand there aren't that many differences from one individual to the next.
"When you talk to people, you get a lot better understanding of who they are," he said.
The debates will be broadcast on CNN.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.