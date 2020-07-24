Roundabout and alleys along Muscatine's Second Street to open Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — Beginning Monday, the entry to several alleys and the roundabout at the intersection of Second and Cedar will reopen to traffic.

According to a press release from the City of Muscatine, the new roundabout will officially open to traffic, barring any delays due to weather or other unforeseen issues. The removal of the barricades for the project is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday. There will still be some activity as landscaping work is completed, however the city does not anticipate closing the roundabout for any length of time. The $2.1 million roundabout project is one of the final pieces of the Mississippi Drive Corridor Reconstruction Project that began in 2017.

Other items that will be wrapped up from the Second Street Streetscape project include the entrance to alley 2 on Cedar Street and the intersection at Cedar and Third from Mississippi Drive.