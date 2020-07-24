Roundabout and alleys along Muscatine's Second Street to open Monday

MUSCATINE — Beginning Monday, the entry to several alleys and the roundabout at the intersection of Second and Cedar will reopen to traffic.
According to a press release from the City of Muscatine, the new roundabout will officially open to traffic, barring any delays due to weather or other unforeseen issues. The removal of the barricades for the project is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday. There will still be some activity as landscaping work is completed, however the city does not anticipate closing the roundabout for any length of time. The $2.1 million roundabout project is one of the final pieces of the Mississippi Drive Corridor Reconstruction Project that began in 2017.
Other items that will be wrapped up from the Second Street Streetscape project include the entrance to alley 2 on Cedar Street and the intersection at Cedar and Third from Mississippi Drive.
The second stage of the Streetscape project is also slated to begin on Monday, as KE Flatwork Inc., begins work in the 200 block of East Second Street. The final five stages of the project will include replacing the curb, gutter and sidewalks on both sides of the street along with some full depth patching in the driving lanes. This stage will also include the reconstruction of Second and Sycamore intersection to match the work completed at Second and Cedar. The south side of the street will be replaced first, followed by the north side, beginning tentatively on Aug. 24.
During construction, the 200 block of East Second Street will remain open to traffic, but reduced to one lane. The lane restrictions will be reversed when construction work shifts sides of the street.
The contractor and the city are holding meetings with business owners and any other interested people at 9 a.m. Thursdays to keep everyone up to date on the work. Since the contract does not allow work to continue past Oct. 1 in each year of the two-year contract, work on Sycamore and Second may be postponed until the start of 2021.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!