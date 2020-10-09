Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust gives $225,000 to ISU's Parks Library

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The money from this grant will also be used to renovate and remodel another part of the library, turning the lab into a space where students can also give presentations or hold mini-workshops, equipped with the proper technology and furnishings to make it an active and effective learning and work space.

The digital scholarship lab would also house the library’s digital press, digital repository, and digital collections along with many other resources that students and staff would be able to use. Currently, the lab is in its design phase, and it is estimated that it will be open in fall 2021.

“The Trust has a deep appreciation for the function of a library in an academic setting as well as in a community setting,” Sasmazer continued, “so when we see quality projects that are intended to support students and learning in this way, we’re interested.”

She also believes that this project will have a great impact on the ISU students and faculty, and that it will follow the Parks Library mission to preserve and protect information and data. “It will be a place where the proper procedures for preserving data and online information can be used to catalogue (that data), and to then make it available as a material through the library.”