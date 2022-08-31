Rural midwife program continues to grow and provide in Muscatine

MUSCATINE – It is often recommended that women who are pregnant should schedule around a dozen checkups to keep track of their progress as well as any at-risk indicators. But not all women are able to attend as many checkups as they should due to a lack of immediate access and the barriers that come with distance.

In 2020, UnityPoint Health–Trinity Muscatine shut down its birthing center due to staffing issues, forcing expectant mothers to travel either to the Quad Cities or Iowa City to give birth. When it came to prenatal services and checkups, however, the University of Iowa’s (UI) American College of Nurse-Midwives decided to offer its services in an effort to cut down on some of the now-present barriers that may have prevented Muscatine mothers from scheduling or attending these checkups.

A year prior, in 2019, the UI midwife team began its rural health care program, first starting in Washington (Iowa) after its hospital closed and understanding that in places such as these, there aren’t any options for local OB care. Amber Goodrich, Division Director of UI’s Midwife team, shared that she and her team had noticed just how many labor delivery units close in rural areas over the past few years, referring to it as “maternal health care crisis”.

“We thought that if we came to them, so they could at least get their prenatal care with us… which saves them some trips,” Goodrich said. “After Washington, we then expanded that program to Cedar Rapids, because there is no midwife in Cedar Rapids, and then to Muscatine after their hospital’s labor and delivery unit closed.”

In addition to labs, non-stress tests and ultrasound services, the clinic is also able to offer other women’s health care-related services to those who aren’t pregnant. These services include pap smears, colonoscopies, work-ups for gynecological problems and referrals for mammograms. One of the team’s recent hires, Dr. Joseph Ehle, will also be available to assist with checkups that involve higher-risk pregnancies. Although the Muscatine clinic doesn’t provide abortions at this time, it will still provide referrals for as long as abortion remains legal in the state.

“We’re really excited to be there (in Muscatine) and to provide our services,” Goodrich said. “I think it’s important to get the word out to people (about our services) so that they don’t have to continue traveling so far for full-scope women’s health care, prenatal care and pregnancy care.”

When asked why she and her team felt it was so crucial to provide these services to rural areas and why they wanted to help women reach that recommended number of checkups during their pregnancy, Goodrich pointed towards the statistics related to prenatal care. In Iowa, the maternal mortality rate is around 3 percent on average, with this number jumping to 6 percent in black women. With how diverse Muscatine’s population is, Goodrich said she felt that it was even more important to have good prenatal services in its community.

“Statistics show that getting routine and good prenatal care starting early in your pregnancy improves your outcomes as far as a lower risk of having complications with your pregnancy,” she said. “When people have natural health care disparities like they’re unable to get transportation or they don’t have somebody to watch their kids, we’re able to still provide those good services to people and help drive down the maternal mortality rate in Iowa.”

With these statistics in mind, Goodrich assured that she expects the prenatal services at Muscatine’s clinic to remain available in the long-term. Initially, the UI midwives were only able to come to the Muscatine clinic, located on 3465 Mulberry Avenue, around three times per week. Due to the rate of the program’s growth, however, the team plans to expand this to daily visits in January 2023, making it even easier for Muscatine women to schedule appointments.

“We are getting busier (at the Muscatine clinic) and we don’t have a problem staffing that location,” she said. “The midwifery team has grown by four midwifes this year alone and we just hired another midwife to start in January, so we’ll be up to 12 midwifes, and we really don’t plan on slowing down. We’re also starting a midwifery education program with our first class starting in fall 2023, so we also have a plan to continue to grow our midwives team in order to staff these outreach locations. This will ideally help fill the gap of maternal health care in Iowa.”

Those wishing to make an appointment with a UI midwife or who wish to learn more about UI’s midwife services can visit UI’s website at uihc.org/services/midwifery-clinic or can call 319-356-2294.