Rural residents face possibility WLFD could stop service

WEST LIBERTY -- Controversy continues concerning the future of rural services provided by the West Liberty Fire Department. William Tharp, a West Liberty-based attorney, spoke about the matter during Tuesday night's City Council meeting on behalf of rural trustees.

"The City of West Liberty is trying to leave rural residents stranded without fire service and ambulance service," Tharp said, claiming service was terminated during a March 31 meeting on less than 24 hours notice. "It's just ridiculous," Tharp continued. "It robbed the people of the opportunity to speak. The City has made an attempt at not being totally transparent and is trying to see how far they can go with it."

Tharp said he will take legal action to place a hold on any documents the city files to halt services. "I'm just going to jump right in," he said. "I'm going to stop this, and I won't charge anything."

On the advice of Mayor Robert Hartman, council members did not comment Tuesday night. But Hartman previously said changes are needed to bring service agreements into compliance with Iowa code, and the council during a previous meeting voted to move ahead with agreement extension and revision.

ZONING CHANGE

