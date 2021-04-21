Rural residents face possibility WLFD could stop service

WEST LIBERTY -- Controversy continues concerning the future of rural services provided by the West Liberty Fire Department. William Tharp, a West Liberty-based attorney, spoke about the matter during Tuesday night's City Council meeting on behalf of rural trustees.
"The City of West Liberty is trying to leave rural residents stranded without fire service and ambulance service," Tharp said, claiming service was terminated during a March 31 meeting on less than 24 hours notice. "It's just ridiculous," Tharp continued. "It robbed the people of the opportunity to speak. The City has made an attempt at not being totally transparent and is trying to see how far they can go with it."
Tharp said he will take legal action to place a hold on any documents the city files to halt services. "I'm just going to jump right in," he said. "I'm going to stop this, and I won't charge anything."
On the advice of Mayor Robert Hartman, council members did not comment Tuesday night. But Hartman previously said changes are needed to bring service agreements into compliance with Iowa code, and the council during a previous meeting voted to move ahead with agreement extension and revision.
ZONING CHANGE
The first steps for a zoning revision to accommodate a new housing subdivision are underway. The council approved the first reading of an ordinance to change 11.46 acres owned by Buysse Enterprises located at the northeast corner of East Rainbow Drive and Garfield Avenue from Agricultural to a combination of R-1, R-2, and R-3 Residential.
Council Member Cara McFerren brought up a concern about parking space. "Is there going to be enough room for vehicles?" she asked.
City Engineer Leo Foley replied the preliminary planning hasn't dealt with parking, but the matter will be taken into consideration as planning unfolds. "We've looked at it from a concept phase," Foley told the council. "We haven't seen parking yet, but we will when we see those final plans."
The council's approval vote for the first reading was unanimous. The ordinance must pass two more readings to become official. No comments were made during a public hearing preceding the vote.
In other business:
- The council approved payment of claims totaling $161,324.
- The council approved Change Orders Number 1 and 2 totaling $7,148 to S.G. Construction of West Burlington for the Police and City Hall Building Improvements Project.
- The council approved a resolution to adopt the Record Retention Manual of Iowa Cities and approved destruction of applicable city documents
- The council approved purchasing a new postage meter and statement sorter.
- The council approved a request from Latino Unidos to close Third Street between North Spencer and North Calhoun Streets Sept. 11 for a festival.
- The council approved a request from Gabriella Lopez to use designated public streets for a high school event involving four-wheelers and horse-drawn carriages 5:30-6 p.m. April 24.