MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Community School District announced that it chose Ryan Castle the new principal for Muscatine High School this week.

Castle's post begins after Principal Terry Hogenson’s retirement at the end of the school year.

The appointment will need to be approved by the Muscatine School Board at its next regular meeting on March 20.

This won't be Castle’s first time working at the high school.

First hired by the district in 2003, Castle served in several different roles including MHS physics and chemistry teacher, Colorado Elementary School teacher from 2013 to 2017, and most recently MCSD Director of Operations, a position he’s held for the last five years. Castle also has a Masters of Science Education and a Superintendent License.

“I am excited to return to Muscatine High School," Castle said in a statement. "I am looking forward to expanding on the great things that are happening within MHS and continuing to build on the opportunities that we offer to all students and working with the incredible MHS staff members.”

Muscatine Superintendent Clint Christopher said Castle brings a wealth of experience and a passion for Muscatine High School and community. "I look forward to working with him in this new role to support the success of students and staff at Muscatine High School.”

Castle’s first day as Muscatine High School Principal will be July 1, allowing him time to settle into the new role prior to the start of the 2023-24 school year.

Photos: 32nd Annual Maple Leaf Marching Band Classic