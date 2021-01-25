Salary increases monopolize Louisa Supervisors meeting

Under Iowa law, the supervisors must either accept the recommendation or reduce all the salary increases by the same percentage. The supervisors cannot increase any of the salaries above the recommendation from the compensation board.

During the earlier budget reviews this week and last week, the department heads have ranged from 7 percent to 2 percent, with a few including 3 percent in their proposals.

Further complicating the issue has been the initial bargaining proposal presented by the union representing the secondary roads department employees and the sheriff’s department workers. Those proposals called for a 4 percent hike for the secondary roads department and a 5 percent boost in the sheriff’s office.

The supervisors continued to criticize the compensation board recommendation on Friday, with Quigley suggesting that board had not followed state law in determining its recommendation.

He said the law identified several salary sources the board was to use for comparing salaries, but it had only used comparable counties.

“Is there a way to get this changed?” Quigley asked, suggesting he would look more into it.

“I’m going to talk to somebody about it to see if there is any way it can be changed,” he said.