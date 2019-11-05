MUSCATINE — According to the unofficial results of the Muscatine city council election, candidates DeWayne M. Hopkins and Daniel Salazar will hold two at-large seats in the coming term, and John Jindrich will be the council member for Ward 5.
The results will become official Nov. 13 after being canvassed by the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors. Absentee ballots postmarked before Nov. 5 and received by the end of the day Nov. 12 will be counted in the canvass.
“I want to thank everyone who stepped forward and voted on this day,” Hopkins said. “Secondly, I intend to do my best to work with the community to bring us back together.”
Hopkins received the top number of votes with 902 followed by Salazar with 841. Salazar could not be reached for comment. Larry Murray received 266 votes and Kerry Denison received 648.
In the 5th Ward, Jindrich received 340 votes and Kirk Edwards received 166.
“I’d like to thank my entire family for the encouragement confidence and support throughout the process of deciding to run and conducting my campaign,” Jindrich said. He also thanked many people he met during the campaign and promised to do his best as a city council member.
Peggy S. Gordon was uncontested for the 3rd Ward seat now held by Tom Spread. Denis Froelich was uncontested for the 1st ward seat now held by Phillip Fitzgerald.
Mayor Diana Broderson was uncontested in her re-election bid.
In the City of Stockton race, Andrew R. Reams narrowly beat out Patrick Alan Baker for the duties of mayor 54 to 49.
In the contest for three council positions, Josh Smyser, Scott N. Wolf and Tina Riley edged out Glenn VanDee and Robert Russell. Jay R. Freund ran unopposed for an unexpired term on the council.
In the City of Wilton race, Robert Barrett narrowly beat Corey Freeman for the position of mayor. Candidates Wayne Budding , Sheryl Lenker, and Ted Maroff, won three council seats against Michael Rohwer and Jim Driscoll.
For a full rundown of the results see the Nov. 7 edition of the Muscatine Journal.
I believe that this is incorrect. Only one at-large seat was up for election.
