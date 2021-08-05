No sales tax or local option sales tax will be collected on sales of an article of clothing or footwear having a selling price less than $100 Friday and Saturday during the annual Iowa Sales tax Holiday Clothing does not include watches, jewelry, umbrellas, handkerchiefs, sporting equipment, and any special clothing or footwear designed primarily for athletic activity or protective use and not usually considered appropriate for everyday wear.
Sales tax holiday in Iowa this weekend
