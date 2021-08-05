 Skip to main content
Sales tax holiday in Iowa this weekend
Sales tax holiday in Iowa this weekend

Sales Tax Holiday this weekend

No sales tax or local option sales tax will be collected on sales of an article of clothing or footwear having a selling price less than $100 Friday and Saturday during the annual Iowa Sales tax Holiday. Clothing does not include watches, jewelry, umbrellas, handkerchiefs, sporting equipment, and any special clothing or footwear designed primarily for athletic activity or protective use and not usually considered appropriate for everyday wear. For more information, including a list of taxable and exempt items, visit https://tax.iowa.gov/iowas-annual-sales-tax-holiday.

 DAVID HOTLE

