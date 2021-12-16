Salvation Army and Calvary Church hold another successful Community Toy Shop event

MUSCATINE — Thursday saw the second day of this year’s Community Toy Shop at Calvary Church. Throughout the day, families had the opportunity to shop for gifts, with the church having plenty of toys and items available for children of all ages.
“The donation numbers were a little down this year, but we’re still able to help almost 400 families and over 850 kids,” Lt. Liz Bock from the Salvation Army of Muscatine County said. “These are our favorite days, where we’re able to share and to give.”
Bock said the group had been “very blessed” with bikes this year, along with a variety of clothes in all sizes. For the teenager-focused gifts, the group was able to give out several hair straighteners, curling irons and LED lights, much to the delight of several families. There had also been diaper donations as well as toys for small children.
“We were pretty well covered this year,” Bock said.
Helping with the Toy Shop were volunteers from both Calvary Church.
“We’ve had people from Allsteel, Hon, and Phelps… Just people who have called and said ‘hey, I want to help’. So we’ve had a lot of volunteers,” she said. “It’s kind of a fun event for everybody.”
“We just want to spread the love of Jesus to the community,” Alissa Jirak, director of operations and facilities at Calvary Church said. “We want to invite people to know Him. Through this event, we feel like we can serve the community and just be a part of all that’s going on here in Muscatine. This is the Salvation Army’s project, and we’re the little elves that are working for them — and we’re happy to do so.”
In addition, families that stopped by the shop were also able to take the Salvation Army’s annual Christmas basket home. The food was purchased by the Alimoski family, who own several restaurants in Muscatine and Wilton.
With this donation saving the Salvation Army about $5,500, Bock said the group was able to spend around $1,000 restocking the Toy Shop in-between the first and second days.
“(The Alimoski’s donation) was just such a huge blessing for us,” Bock said.
Bock said this year was another successful toy drive for the community.
“It’s (Lt. Greg Bock and I’s) third year partnering with Calvary Church, and it just seems to be becoming a well-oiled machine,” she said. “The Toy Shop has been running very smoothly both days, and I think it’s just been awesome this year.”
“I’ve been amazed at the volunteers who have come to help with stuff this year,” Jirak added. “We sort and organize a couple weeks ahead of time, and we’ve just had an amazing volunteer base where people from other churches and businesses have just shown up and I didn’t even ask them to. It just amazes me year after year how generous people are, and I want to say thank you to them.”