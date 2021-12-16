Salvation Army and Calvary Church hold another successful Community Toy Shop event

MUSCATINE — Thursday saw the second day of this year’s Community Toy Shop at Calvary Church. Throughout the day, families had the opportunity to shop for gifts, with the church having plenty of toys and items available for children of all ages.

“The donation numbers were a little down this year, but we’re still able to help almost 400 families and over 850 kids,” Lt. Liz Bock from the Salvation Army of Muscatine County said. “These are our favorite days, where we’re able to share and to give.”

Bock said the group had been “very blessed” with bikes this year, along with a variety of clothes in all sizes. For the teenager-focused gifts, the group was able to give out several hair straighteners, curling irons and LED lights, much to the delight of several families. There had also been diaper donations as well as toys for small children.

“We were pretty well covered this year,” Bock said.

Helping with the Toy Shop were volunteers from both Calvary Church.

“We’ve had people from Allsteel, Hon, and Phelps… Just people who have called and said ‘hey, I want to help’. So we’ve had a lot of volunteers,” she said. “It’s kind of a fun event for everybody.”

