Salvation Army hosts a tailgate sale Saturday morning

MUSCATINE – As spring is beginning and with it the annual garage sale season, eight area vendors gathered in the parking lot of the Salvation Army of Muscatine County Saturday to kick off the season by helping others.

Eight vendors displayed their wares in the annual tailgate sale, a small version of a flea market, to early bird sale enthusiasts. The tables spread throughout the parking lot contained everything from homemade treats to vintage household items to unsold Stinky’s House of Horror 2020 shirts and hoodies. Winnie Tuman set up several tables at the event as a warm up to the beginning of flea market season next weekend.

“This is for a good cause,” she said. “I do arts and crafts. Now that I’m disabled, it’s time to empty our units and go south where it is warm all the time.”

She unpacked her totes onto the table. Loading it with vintage glass art, beanie babies, jewelry and several other items. She said that many of the things came from houses she and her husband had bid to clean out.

On the table just down the row, Victoria Morgan displayed her homemade extracts, jellies and jams. She said the handcrafted items originated with the lack of ability to find a suitable vanilla extract over the counter.