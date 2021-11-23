Salvation Army invites community to join their annual Thanksgiving lunch

MUSCATINE — Sometimes it’s not all about the food on Thanksgiving. Sometimes it’s about the people, and the community.

On Thanksgiving Day, November 25, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the Salvation Army of Muscatine County will host its annual Thanksgiving Day Community Lunch at the SA Headquarters, located at 1000 Oregon Street in Muscatine.

This is an event that the Salvation Army has held for several years, according to Lt. Greg Bock.

“It’s been a part of our social ministry’s outreach,” he said, “From what I can tell, it goes back about a decade, and it’s something that we want to continue doing. For the people who donate to us specifically for Thanksgiving, this is their dollars at work.”

This meal is open to everyone in the community. They ask those who would like to attend all the Salvation Army at 563-263-8272 or send a private message on its Facebook page prior to the event. This is done so that the SA staff can know how many are coming to the meal.

“This will be a dine-in meal,” Bock said. “We’ll have a section for people who want to remain masked, and for those who are vaccinated, they can use their own discretion.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}