MUSCATINE — From Minnesota to Chicago to Muscatine, Salvation Army Lts. Cristian and Brook Lopez are getting ready for their next move, but it will be hard to say goodbye.
"It's home," Brook said. "This is home to us now."
The Lopezes took over leadership at the church when Cpts. Rick and Kim Ray relocated in 2014. Their final work day is Friday with a farewell service Sunday before they move to Topeka, Kansas.
The couple has been married nearly 15 years and have three children in school. Their son had just started kindergarten when they moved to Muscatine and he is now going into fifth grade. Brook said her daughters are looking forward to the move, but it's been hard on her son because this is the only community he has known.
"That's rough. When you know your neighbors and you go out to eat, and everybody knows everybody. This is home, and now we're packing up and starting over. It's going to be interesting."
Topeka has a population of more than 126,000, which is about five times greater than Muscatine. The couple has never been there, but Brook said she did some research. Winters seem to be milder in Topeka but "they have a lot of snakes and that makes me nervous," she said.
"I think I'm really looking forward to new opportunities. To seeing how (the Salvation Army) is needed in that community. I'm looking forward to seeing God work in that community because He's knocked my socks off in this community."
After immersing themselves in service to Muscatine, the Lopezes reflected on some of their accomplishments, including Pathway of Hope, a program working with 17 families to end the cycle of poverty; the Kid Zone summer day camp that is "thriving"; and the youth group that met on Tuesdays to help students get on track to graduate from high school.
"Muscatine was suffering when we moved here to have a successful graduation rate," Brook said.
She said she attended some junior high and high school math and science classes to learn what students were learning to better help them during tutoring time and helped at-risk students at a nearby elementary school to make sure students were getting their homework done. Youth were offered incentives to achieve a 3.5 GPA or higher, including taking a trip of their choice. Brook said one student started last school year with a 1.2 GPA and raised it to a 3.8.
"Making sure we're impacting our youth because the youth are going to drive this community one day," she said was a focus, "and we want them to be well-equipped, and we want them to be prepared to be vibrant citizens of Muscatine."
Cristian also led a jail ministry where he introduced incarcerated men to faith and saw them as people.
"I think it's been pretty amazing," Brook said of the time spent in Muscatine. "The community of Muscatine is very welcoming and loving of newcomers, and we've had a lot of good experiences while we've been here."
One of their largest accomplishments, Brook said, was raising more awareness about what The Salvation Army is, what it's about and who it's here to help. She said they picked up the torch from the Rays and ran with it.
"And we were able to say we're more than just thrift stores and bells," she said. "We have services that help the community and we have services that help youth in this community, growing off of what they started."
As much as they've accomplished, the leaders say they've learned a lot while living in Muscatine and will carry those lessons with them to their next ministry.
"Unity makes this community strong," Cristian said. "Through unity we reach more people."
Brook said when they lived in Chicago, it was harder to find that unity, and when they first arrived in Muscatine they wanted to do everything themselves. Muscatine residents have friendliness, love and compassion for their fellow neighbor, she said, and the couple found they didn't have to work alone in their efforts to serve the community. The Salvation Army was able to coordinate with local businesses, nonprofits and faith-based organizations to meet the needs of the community.
"We all try to do our part," Cristian said. "We don't try to repeat the same thing someone else does, and I think that's great because it's not about competing, it's about letting me do my part."
Brook added, "There are so many people who are wanting to help and wanting to do something. Knowing that there are people out there who are willing to help at any given moment, and all you have to do is ask."
They also said they're now able to properly pick out a quality watermelon and cantaloupe.
New leaders Lts. Greg and Liz Bock will start June 26. When Sunday rolls around, there may be tears because they're leaving, but the Lopezes are looking forward to new experiences.
"We want to thank the community for being so loving and accepting of us," Brook said. "It's been a really great honor to be a part of this community for five years."
