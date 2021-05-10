Salvation Army Lt. inspired by graffiti incident to expand community center efforts

MUSCATINE – Early Monday morning, Lt. Greg Bock discovered what he thought was spray painted graffiti outside of the Salvation Army. According to Bock, he found a profanity written largely on both the Salvation Army’s storage building as well as a trailer.

“I was really upset,” Bock said, “because I thought it was spray paint at first, and it was going to cost money that could be used for something else.” For organizations like the Salvation Army, any and all money required for cleaning up incidents such as these comes out of their budget costs.

Thankfully, it was soon discovered that the ‘spray paint’ was in fact spray-chalk, and was able to be cleaned without any additional cost, however this wasn’t discovered until after Bock had posted about it on Facebook.

“I may have jumped the gun, but I don’t want there to be a next time,” he said, adding that if people don’t address incidents such as these, next time it could go even further, with the person doing it using actual spray paint and vandalizing the Salvation Army building itself instead of the storage building near it. “That kind of stuff just can’t go unaddressed, in my opinion.”