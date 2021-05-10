Salvation Army Lt. inspired by graffiti incident to expand community center efforts

MUSCATINE – Early Monday morning, Lt. Greg Bock discovered what he thought was spray painted graffiti outside of the Salvation Army. According to Bock, he found a profanity written largely on both the Salvation Army’s storage building as well as a trailer.
“I was really upset,” Bock said, “because I thought it was spray paint at first, and it was going to cost money that could be used for something else.” For organizations like the Salvation Army, any and all money required for cleaning up incidents such as these comes out of their budget costs.
Thankfully, it was soon discovered that the ‘spray paint’ was in fact spray-chalk, and was able to be cleaned without any additional cost, however this wasn’t discovered until after Bock had posted about it on Facebook.
“I may have jumped the gun, but I don’t want there to be a next time,” he said, adding that if people don’t address incidents such as these, next time it could go even further, with the person doing it using actual spray paint and vandalizing the Salvation Army building itself instead of the storage building near it. “That kind of stuff just can’t go unaddressed, in my opinion.”
But while this incident was still upsetting to him, Bock said that he doesn’t want to use it to spread shame, and instead wants to respond in a way that is beneficial. For him, this act drew attention towards a bigger problem – that if the person who did this was a child or teenager, then kids on the south-end side of Muscatine may be lacking an outlet for their boredom or their creativity.
As such, Bock said that he wants to focus on the ‘community center’ part of the Muscatine County Salvation Army headquarters and provide a space that could benefit all youth looking for a space to be themselves, not just athletic kids who already have spaces throughout town.
“Let’s turn something that could have been bad into something positive for the community,” he said, “I would love nothing more than to see the gym at the Salvation Army be used as a roller skating rink, or be used for basketball or floor hockey, or even as a space for artists to create.”
While this specific incident of graffiti was vulgar, Bock added that he understands some forms of graffiti can be creative, and would be happy to provide a space for youth to explore painting and other styles of art in a constructive manner without damaging public property.
Additionally, he said that he is willing to rearrange the services within the Salvation Army, such as the soup kitchen, to create such a space. “I’m going to do whatever I can to make something happen,” Bock said, “because we need to be more of a community center, and make sure kids have an outlet to be creative.”