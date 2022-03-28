Salvation Army of Muscatine County asking for guitar donations for its music class

MUSCATINE — Lt. Greg Bock of the Salvation Army in Muscatine County has seen firsthand how music can positively impact children.

“My son found his niche in the music department,” Bock said. “He loves being in the middle-school band, and he started this love of music through the Salvation Army.”

Now, Bock wants to do what he can to make sure that other Muscatine kids who are interested in music have the tools they need to learn and play.

“The Salvation Army is the No. 1 contributor and producer of brass band music in the world, so music is very important to the Salvation Army,” Bock said. “While we don’t have a brass band here in Muscatine, our Salvation Army does recognize the importance of fine arts in the lives of people, especially children.”

Muscatine County is one of several Midwestern Salvation Armies that participates in the Heartland division’s music program. Similar to those found all across the country, this division has a music school located in Moline, Ill., where first-graders and older are able to learn how to play a musical instrument from trained instructors for free.

“We took 17 kids this past Saturday to the music school. A lot of them are associated with our after-school program, but any kid in Muscatine County who wants to participate is more than welcomed to participate,” Bock said.

Some of the instruments kids can choose from include piano, various brass instruments, guitar and ukulele. Choir, drama and dance are also taught through the Salvation Army’s music school. The school doesn’t require its participants to have any previous musical training or ability.

“(The school) understands that there are kids who won’t even know how to hold a trumpet or produce noise with a trumpet at first. But these kids will get instructors who will show them how to do these things,” Bock said. “The Salvation Army wants to make sure that there is an instrument in the hands of every kid who wants to play an instrument.”

With several Muscatine students already showing interest in the program, Bock said that he hopes to get more kids involved, to the point where the instructors have to come to Muscatine because of there being so many kids who want to learn.

“I fully expect the number of Muscatine kids in the music school to keep growing, and I think it would be great being able to offer that experience here locally as well. I want the Salvation Army to be a place where these kids can let their creativity fly through their musical abilities,” Bock said.

But while the music school currently has plenty of brass instruments to loan, the small handful of kids who want to learn how to play the guitar has grown, resulting in not enough acoustic guitars to go around. As such, Bock is turning to the community for guitar donations. While he is hoping for at least three more guitars to give to the school, the Salvation Army will take as many as possible.

“I’m hoping to reach out to people who may have a guitar sitting around that they don’t use anymore and who would want to donate it to the Salvation Army to make sure a kid has the opportunity to learn how to play it,” Bock said.

Bock added that the Salvation Army of Muscatine County is also looking for a paid music instructor for its after-school program that has trained experience in teaching brass or string instruments. With the right instructors and plenty of instruments to go around, Bock believes he and the Salvation Army can provide a space for young musicians to grow.

“In a time where a lot of things have been taken away from kids, just in the last two years, one thing that transcends everything is music,” Bock said. “Music is therapeutic, it’s healing, it brings people together, and studies show that kids who participate in those three areas of fine arts tend to have a better success rate in their higher education and college careers. We want to make sure our kids don’t lose the power of music.”

For those wishing to donate an acoustic guitar or inquire about the music instructor position, they can call the Salvation Army of Muscatine County at 563-263-8272 or they can email Bock at gregory.Bock@usc.salvationarmy.org.

