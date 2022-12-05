Salvation Army of Muscatine County receives $4,000 from Holiday Train

The Muscatine community received a visit from the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train on Saturday, getting the opportunity to enjoy the bright lights and live music of the train. But with this visit came an additional treat.

After a brief collection period, the Canadian Pacific team was able to give Lts. Lucas and Macy Gantner of the Salvation Army of Muscatine County a check for $4,000 alongside all the food pantry donations that they’d collected that night.

“We were so surprised,” Macy said. “Because we’re so new and we’ve never done an event like that before, the whole thing was just a new experience for us. It was just amazing to be part of it.”

This was the second donation the Muscatine County Salvation Army received that evening, the first coming from the First Presbyterian Church, which also collected food donations before its annual Christmas concert performed by the Muscatine Symphony Orchestra.

Although she knew they were going get a check, Macy said she hadn’t realized at the time that it would be such a big amount. Once she saw how much had been donated during the Holiday Train event, however, she said it had been an “awesome” feeling.

As with previous years, this money is going toward the Muscatine Salvation Army kettle/Christmas season goal, which is $190,000 this year. This money will in turn help the Salvation Army run its programs throughout Muscatine County all through next year.

“Any amount we get just brings us one step closer to our goal, and that’s a really exciting thing,” Macy said. “Our biggest focus right now is getting people signed up to ring. It was kind of a slow start getting the word out, but now I think we’re starting to get quite a few people interested in ringing, including the police department and the sheriff’s office as well as the firefighters, who are all working on getting their usual ‘ring battle’ going.”

While it has already been brought out for a few special community events, the famous Giant Red Kettle is expected to be officially stationed during the last week of Christmas. During this week, Lucas Gantner will follow in former Muscatine County Lt. Greg Bock‘s lead by sleeping in it until the final day of the kettle campaign.

“It’ll be our last week (of the campaign), so it’ll be a great week to get people excited,” Macy said, going on to say that while she is a bit nervous for her husband, Lucas is very much looking forward to his stay in the Giant Red Kettle.

“He loves this season, and he knows how important it is for us to do what we do, and so he’s just so excited to do this and to help create awareness for people who are struggling,” she continued. “For a lot of us, it’s easy to just go to bed without any worries. But for others, they do have those worries about whether they’re going to be able to pay their rent or continue sleeping in a bed.”

In addition to the annual kettle campaign and food donations, the Muscatine County Salvation Army has also seen much success this year with its toy drive, thanks to the efforts made during the first half of the annual Two Weeks of Love.

“It was so great just to see Toy Time happen and to see Tan Tara drop off a truck that was packed with toys. People also gave money so that we can purchase additional toys, as well,” Macy said. “Our van is also filled with canned foods right now, and that’s just a really cool and encouraging thing to see. All of these donations help fill our pantry shelves, and they help feed so many people.”

With only a few weeks left to go until Christmas Day, Macy took the time to encourage residents to keep helping the team at the Salvation Army push forward as they look beyond the needs found around Christmastime.

“It’s great that we can serve during Christmas, but we still have the rest of the year to think about, so we hope that the community can continue helping us serve year-round,” she said.

Those wishing to make a nonperishable food, toy or monetary donation can do so by dropping off at Salvation Army office, 1000 Oregon St., during business hours, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sundays. Those looking to ring the bell can sign up online at registertoring.com or they can call Macy Gantner at 773-946-7047.