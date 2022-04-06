Salvation Army of Muscatine County's Kids Zone Day Camp to offer a world of fun this summer

MUSCATINE – Several years ago, Mary Darnell’s daughter attended the Salvation Army of Muscatine County’s Kids Zone Day Camp.

Now, as the Salvation Army's youth specialist, Darnell hopes to give kids the great experiences her daughter had.

Salvation Army will run the camp for children in kindergarten to sixth grade from June 6 to July 29.

Darnell called it a great asset to the community.

“Besides providing educational experience, we work with social experience, emotional experiences – really anything that could better a child. We also have programs where we want to build leaders,” she said.

Darnell said the staff and volunteers work hard and are welcoming to the children.

“Just having the counselors interact with the children makes a big difference,” she said. “They can feel that love and compassion, and I’m a child at heart too, so even if I may be getting up there in age, I still have fun with them. It’s a lot of interaction, and if it means playing tag and running, I may be out of breath but that’s what the children need. They need that interaction and seeing the smiles on their faces is a reward for me.”

This year's theme is “Around the World," introducing kids to new cultures within and outside their community.

“With how the world and society is right now, I just wanted to do something positive that would teach the children more about how everyone is different yet we are all the same,” Darnell explained. “Of course, that brings in our faith too, that God created us in His own image. I want to build that idea where it doesn’t matter what color someone’s skin is or what financial situation they may be in, we are all the same and I want to show that to the children.”

Along with camp activities like swimming, arts and crafts, games and various outdoor activities, this year's campers will take field trips to places like the Hauberg Museum at the Blackhawk State Historic Site, Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, and Maquoketa Caves State Park.

Darnell said she doesn’t like to do the same field trips each year, and wants her campers to have unique experiences where they can explore and expand their horizons.

“We’ll also have speakers come in to speak about their home countries, which goes along with our theme. I think it’s important to show the variety that we can do (with our field trips and activities),” she said. “We show the kids that we don’t have to sit in front of a TV or an iPad. We can go out there in nature and just explore life outside of electronics.”

Darnell said the cost is intended to be affordable for families, and those with multiple children participating will receive a discount for each additional child.

“We want where it’s not expensive for someone who wants to send their child to Day Camp while we still meet their needs,” she said.

To register, stop by the Salvation Army headquarters, 1000 Oregon St., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

