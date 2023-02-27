MUSCATINE — Back in December 2022, Lts. Lucas and Macy Gantner hoped to have a successful kettle campaign after moving to Muscatine earlier that year, with their goal set at $190,000.

Last week, the Salvation Army of Muscatine County said it exceeded its previous goal. Although some money is still being counted, the total so far has reportedly hit $225,000.

When asked if they were expecting to get so far over the goal, Lucas said, “Not at all. We were just hoping to make the goal.”

Although he and his team had worked hard, the last leg of the kettle campaign was met with harsh weather conditions that kept many residents indoors, making it unclear as to whether or not people would have the opportunity to donate in time.

“We had been told of Muscatine’s generosity and how the people here, despite the circumstances, are willing to give very abundantly,” Lucas continued. “But it was our first year here, and we didn’t know what to expect, especially with the kind of year that it’s been.”

While the outcome itself is a happy surprise for the Salvation Army, Lucas was unable to say if one thing in particular could have attributed to such a successful campaign, but it still felt good for him to know that so many people were motivated to give over the holidays.

“It might have been due to a lot of things,” he said. “I can’t say it was just being in the kettle or just talking about it. We talked with many different news outlets to just try and get the word out, but the goal is just to continue as we are, and obviously when we exceed that goal we’re able expand that ever so much more to continue to meet the rising need. I think I would describe it as unseen forces at work. We just got the word out, but God moved them to open their hearts, and they felt moved to give.”

Official results are delayed due to some technical difficulties. Looking at the statistics so far of those who donated, mailed-in or dropped off donations were how most people gave. This was followed by kettle donations, and then online giving.

With nearly all the money from the campaign having been collected and counted, the Muscatine Salvation Army team is going to focus on continuing to provide its many community-focused services throughout 2023.

In addition to stocking the Salvation Army’s food pantry, Lucas and Macy hope to continue funding staff positions related to their ever-growing after-school program, as well as the creation and expansion of senior programming and teen programming.

“Needs have been identified, and we’re still in the process of planning things out,” Lucas said. “We want the money to be used appropriately and responsibly. We also want to thank the people of Muscatine for their generosity. It’s been amazing to see … and I can’t wait to meet more people in the community and hear their stories.”