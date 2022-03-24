 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Salvation Army offers aid to Muscatine firefighters during barn fire

MUSCATINE — The Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Service responded to aid firefighters Monday morning during a four-alarm fire at a century farm in the 2900 block of New Era Road, just outside Muscatine. A barn was destroyed by the blaze, and nearby buildings were damaged from the heat of the fire. Lt. Greg Bock of the Salvation Army of Muscatine County said the firefighters were happy to see the relief team on the scene to provide food and water. Bock said Blimpies donated a case of water for the firefighters. Bock also said it was a windy day. He did not know the cause of the fire. The National Weather Service provides fire weather updates at weather.gov/dvn/fire.

