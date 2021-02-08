Salvation Army offers warmth and shelter from the storm

The Salvation Army of Muscatine, 1000 Oregon St., announced it would be open all day as a warming location for people out in the cold, with snacks to serve people who come in to warm up. As an invitation, the Salvation Army's Facebook site says, "So last year we opened overnight as a warming shelter and nobody came. We offer again knowing that there may be those living with no heat or out on the street. Please don’t be out in this arctic cold!"