Salvation Army opens as cooling center
Salvation Army opens as cooling center

Salvation Army opens as cooling center

The Salvation Army of Muscatine County at 1000 Oregon St., Muscatine, will be open to all for the next few days as a cooling area. People without air conditioning or fans or those who are out and need a place to cool down or a drink of water are encouraged to visit.

 DAVID HOTLE

