Salvation Army temporarily closed due to positive COVID-19 test

The Salvation Army in Muscatine announced Tuesday that there has been a positive COVID-19 test within the corps building at 1000 Oregon St., and due to an abundance of caution the building will be closed through March 12. During that time the building will be thoroughly cleaned. Lt. Greg Bock has been in contact with UnityPoint Health-Trinity Muscatine Public Health and the building is following the required protocol regarding notifications to anyone who may have been around the building at the time the exposure happened. The staff at the building is continuing to work remotely and hope to minimize any disruption of services.