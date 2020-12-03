Salvation Army's 'Rescue Christmas' campaign underway in Muscatine

MUSCATINE – So far there aren’t many toys filling the TanTara Transportation semi-trailer parked in the lot of Krieger Motor Company. Salvation Army of Muscatine County Captain Greg Bock is asking donors to help show the COVID-19 virus who’s boss.

As the 20th anniversary of Two Weeks of Love kicks off this week with its annual toy drive to benefit children in Muscatine County, Bock said several donations have been received, including ffrom the Muscatine Board of Realtors. He said Salvation Army helps ensure every child has toys under the tree Christmas morning. With the issues that have come about due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bock said this year’s Two Weeks of Love has been branded “Rescue Christmas.”

“Donations are low this year — no doubt,” he said. “This Two Weeks of Love is a chance for the community to show the pandemic that it isn’t going to get us down. One thing it hasn’t altered is people’s compassion for those who need a hand up.”

Bock said the Salvation Army is grateful for every toy they receive, but there is plenty of room for more. People have until Friday evening to bring a new, unopened toy to Krieger at 501 U.S. 61.