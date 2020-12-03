 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Salvation Army's 'Rescue Christmas' campaign underway in Muscatine
0 comments
alert top story

Salvation Army's 'Rescue Christmas' campaign underway in Muscatine

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
toys

Members of the Muscatine Board of Realtors donate toys they collected to the annual Salvation Army toy drive.  

 CONTRIBUTED

MUSCATINE – So far there aren’t many toys filling the TanTara Transportation semi-trailer parked in the lot of Krieger Motor Company. Salvation Army of Muscatine County Captain Greg Bock is asking donors to help show the COVID-19 virus who’s boss.

As the 20th anniversary of Two Weeks of Love kicks off this week with its annual toy drive to benefit children in Muscatine County, Bock said several donations have been received, including ffrom the Muscatine Board of Realtors. He said Salvation Army helps ensure every child has toys under the tree Christmas morning. With the issues that have come about due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bock said this year’s Two Weeks of Love has been branded “Rescue Christmas.”

“Donations are low this year — no doubt,” he said. “This Two Weeks of Love is a chance for the community to show the pandemic that it isn’t going to get us down. One thing it hasn’t altered is people’s compassion for those who need a hand up.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Bock said the Salvation Army is grateful for every toy they receive, but there is plenty of room for more. People have until Friday evening to bring a new, unopened toy to Krieger at 501 U.S. 61.

Last year the collection filled the trailer three-quarters full with toys. The donations go to the Salvation Army Toy Shop, held at Calvary Church in Muscatine, where parents can select presents for their children. Bock said Blain’s Farm and Fleet will donate a second toy for every toy donated to the effort.

“To know the Salvation Army gets to play a part in a child’s joy on Christmas morning is an amazing feeling,” Bock said. “To know that people who give toys play that part as well, should know that as well. They should know this toy will be touched by a kid who will be ecstatic to get it Christmas morning.”

Beginning next week, the Salvation Army will collect food at local grocery stores.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gough pretrial rescheduled for Feb. 19
Crime-and-courts

Gough pretrial rescheduled for Feb. 19

  • Updated

MUSCATINE – Due to an Iowa Supreme Court ruling continuing jury trials until February 2021, a pretrial conference and the pretrial motion dead…

COVID-19 exposures cause new policy
Local

COVID-19 exposures cause new policy

  • Updated

WAPELLO — Louisa County offices are continuing to be impacted by COVID-19, which prompted the county board of supervisors on Tuesday to move f…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News