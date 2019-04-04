U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders returns to Iowa this week with stops in Davenport, Muscatine, Burlington, Fairfield, and Oskaloosa. The trip comes on the heels of a five-state swing through California, Nevada, South Carolina, New Hampshire and Iowa.
Sanders will host a town meeting at Muscatine at West Middle School, 600 Kindler Ave., at noon on Saturday. The event is free and open to the public. Entrance is provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
He also will appear in Davenport at Mississippi Hall at the RiverCenter on Friday at 7 p.m. and on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Burlington, 6:30 p.m. in Fairfield and Sunday at noon in Oskaloosa.
All events are free and open to the public.
