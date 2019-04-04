Try 3 months for $3
Election 2020 Democrats

Independent presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks Monday during the We the People Membership Summit featuring the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates at the Warner Theater in Washington.

 Jose Luis Magana, Associated Press

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders returns to Iowa this week with stops in Davenport, Muscatine, Burlington, Fairfield, and Oskaloosa. The trip comes on the heels of a five-state swing through California, Nevada, South Carolina, New Hampshire and Iowa.

Sanders will host a town meeting at Muscatine at West Middle School, 600 Kindler Ave., at noon on Saturday. The event is free and open to the public. Entrance is provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

He also will appear in Davenport at Mississippi Hall at the RiverCenter on Friday at 7 p.m. and on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Burlington, 6:30 p.m. in Fairfield and Sunday at noon in Oskaloosa.

All events are free and open to the public.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments