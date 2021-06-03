Saturday walk promotes awareness of infant sleep safety practices

MUSCATINE — On the day she would have been celebrating her son Theo’s second birthday on Thursday, Lisa Wolf spent that day getting ready for Theo’s second memorial walk which will be held Saturday.
Wolf said the charity walk and family fun day, which is scheduled to kick off at Susan Clark Junior High at 8 a.m. Saturday, is meant to raise awareness of infant safe sleep. The walk will begin at 9 a.m., during which at least 220 people, who signed up in advance, will walk about 1.5 miles around the school in honor of 12-week-old Theo, who passed away in August 2019. Registration on the morning of the event will be held between 8 and 9 a.m.
“Our mission is to get that word out there and hopefully prevent this from happening to any other family,’ Wolf said.
Wolf explained that Theo had passed away during unsafe sleep at a daycare, but could not go into greater detail due to pending litigation. She founded the Theo Wolf Foundation, which is a nonprofit dedicated to spreading the word about safe infant sleep practices.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, about 3,400 babies die suddenly and unexpectedly in their sleep due to either Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) or accidentally from suffocation or strangulation. Wolf said before the age of 1, babies should sleep alone in a crib or other sleeping place, including no blankets, pillows, stuffed animals or anything else. Babies should also sleep exclusively on their backs. The baby should also sleep only in a crib, bassinet, or pack-n-play. She warned babies sleeping any other way can be a huge danger for babies.
Wolf said all the events Saturday will take place at Susan Clark Junior High. Once the walk is complete, there will be a live butterfly release in honor of Theo. Every registered walker will get a t-shirt and a butterfly. There are also plenty of other activities going on at the school, including vendors, representatives from area hospitals, three jump houses, a dunk tank, and yard games. Wolf also said Miss Iowa, Junior Miss Iowa, Little Miss Iowa and Miss Muscatine will all be at the event. The River Hawks will also attend.
Proceeds will go to the foundation and be used to create safety kits for parents and infants.