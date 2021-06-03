Saturday walk promotes awareness of infant sleep safety practices

MUSCATINE — On the day she would have been celebrating her son Theo’s second birthday on Thursday, Lisa Wolf spent that day getting ready for Theo’s second memorial walk which will be held Saturday.

Wolf said the charity walk and family fun day, which is scheduled to kick off at Susan Clark Junior High at 8 a.m. Saturday, is meant to raise awareness of infant safe sleep. The walk will begin at 9 a.m., during which at least 220 people, who signed up in advance, will walk about 1.5 miles around the school in honor of 12-week-old Theo, who passed away in August 2019. Registration on the morning of the event will be held between 8 and 9 a.m.

“Our mission is to get that word out there and hopefully prevent this from happening to any other family,’ Wolf said.

Wolf explained that Theo had passed away during unsafe sleep at a daycare, but could not go into greater detail due to pending litigation. She founded the Theo Wolf Foundation, which is a nonprofit dedicated to spreading the word about safe infant sleep practices.