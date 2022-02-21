Saucedo announces re-election bid as Muscatine county supervisor

MUSCATINE — When asked why he feels he is a good candidate for public office, Muscatine County Dist. 1 Supervisor Santos Saucedo says he believes his passion to serve the community is one of his strongest traits.

This week, Saucedo announced his intention to seek re-election to the board during the Nov. 8 election. To be on the November ballot he must first win in the June 7 primary. He has served on the board of supervisors for four years and has previously served on the Muscatine City Council.

“I’m hoping to continue to serve the people of Muscatine County and am hoping to get the votes for that re-election coming up,” he said. “I want to run again because I still feel like there is a lot of work I need to complete. Working with what we have done in the last year and with all the housing projects I have been doing, I feel like we are just starting and I feel excited about wanting to continue to be a part of that growth.”

He said he has lived in Muscatine County all his life and wants to feel he has made a difference and added value to the area.

Having joined the supervisors from the city council, Saucedo believes he has built relationships with city officials and stakeholders which translates into the city and county working together in a greater capacity. He said the continued relationships continue to add value to the area.

Saucedo is proud of the fact the supervisors were able to lower property taxes 5 cents in 2021 and 73 cents this year. He said the impact of that is huge, especially for people on fixed incomes. During that time he said that the county has done multi-million dollar projects, such as the new maintenance building and expansions to the Muscatine County Jail.

“You have to be somewhat conservative,” he said. “You also have to be somewhat realistic and say that we need expansion and we need growth and we need to maintain and not be reactive.”

He talked about the importance of being proactive with issues that face the area. He spoke of several issues such as population and housing in the area that the county government needs to be proactive on.

Saucedo said in the coming term he believes the biggest issue will continue to be housing as well as the work the county will do on the tax levy. He also said the manner the county works with the city and the school boards will be important to the growth of the area.

“That’s why I love my job so much,” he said. “I feel like I am still helping the city council. If my district starts from Iowa Avenue and goes all the way south, how am I not part of the city?”

