Saucedo approved to serve as supervisor chair for 2021

MUSCATINE – Muscatine County Supervisor Santos Saucedo was absent during the annual organizational meeting of the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors, but when he returns he will find that he was made chair in his absence.
During the meeting, supervisor Doug Holiday nominated Saucedo to serve as chair this year and supervisor Scott Sauer seconded. No other nominations were made and the supervisors present all voted to elect Saucedo chair. Saucedo had served as vice chair during 2020. The job of the chair is to run the meetings, set agendas and sign documents for the board. Later in the meeting Sauer was elected vice-chair and took over the remainder of the meeting.
“We want to thank Jeff Sorensen for serving as chair for the year 2020,” Holiday said later in the meeting. ‘It was a crappy year but he did a very good job.”
During a previous interview, Sorensen said that there is a gentleman’s agreement on the board to give everyone a chance to be chair. Originally the agreement was to alternate having Democrat and Republican chairs, but since Holiday is the only Democrat currently serving on the board, the opportunity to do that doesn’t exist.
The supervisors spoke briefly about appointments to boards and commissions for 2021. Appointments are expected to be made during the Jan. 11 meeting.
Also during the meeting, the supervisors made several reappointments to boards and commissions for the coming term.
During the meeting:
- Bruce Bryant was reappointed Muscatine County Weed Commissioner for a one year with the term ending Dec. 31;
- Jodi Hansen was reappointed Eastern Iowa Tourism Association representative for one year with the term ending Dec. 31;
- Robert Weis was reappointed Muscatine County Chief Medical Examiner and Steven Paulsrud was reappointed deputy medical examiner with investigators being Thomas Summitt, Darren Brooke, Jenifer Davis, Susan Garrett, Todd Heck, Richard Hines, and Tashia Wheeler, all for two-year terms ending Dec. 31, 2022;
- Susan O’Donnell was reappointed to the Muscatine County Conservation Board for a five-year term ending Dec. 31, 2025;
- Martha Peterson and Holly Oppelt were reappointed to the Muscatine County Judicial Magistrate Appointing Commission for a six-year term ending Dec. 31, 2026;
- Michael Maharry M.D. was reappointed to the Muscatine County Board of Health for a three-year term ending Dec. 31, 2023;
- Donald McCullough Sr. was reappointed to the Conesville Benefitted Fire District for a three-year term ending Dec. 31, 2023;
- Megan Elliott was reappointed to the Community Action of Eastern Iowas Board of Directors for a term ending Dec. 31, 2022;
- Greg Keller and Jim Noble were reappointed to the Muscatine County Building Board of Appeals for three-year terms ending Dec. 31, 2023;
- Jane Daufeldt, Becky Furlong, and William Koellner were reappointed to the Muscatine County Historic Preservation Commission for three-year terms ending Jan. 1, 2023.