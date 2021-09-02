School board accepts bid for repair work

“Yes,” Lugo replied, explaining both contractors understood the project and both bids met the scope of work needed by the district.

Board member Dave Moore remained perplexed over the differing bids.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I guess I don’t understand the scaffolding issue. How is (Spectra Build) doing it without scaffolding? How do we explain that?” he wondered.

Lugo said he could not give a complete answer, but that Spectra Build owner Blaine Doppler had assured him he had a way to get it done.

Todd Ernest, owner of ServPro of Burlington told the board he would be subcontracting for his scaffolding and board members conceded that Doppler could be using his own.

“Scaffolding technique is something that every contractor does a little different,” Lugo said.

After agreeing that both bidders were aware of the project scope and the requirements of the job, the board agreed to accept the Spectra Build bid. In addition to the base bid, the board also agreed to accept an additional $1,230 bid from Spectra Build to repair additional damage in another area.

No date for the work was announced.