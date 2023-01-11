School Board discusses facility project updates for various Muscatine schools

MUSCATINE — As part of its Board Targets and Goals Report portion of the meeting, the Muscatine Community School District’s Board of Education considered several facility projects that are expected to start over the next year.

Prior to this, the board held a public hearing on the Wrestling Room project specifically, allowing audience members a chance to share any comments or concerns they had about the project. When no comments were given, the board closed the public hearing and quickly moved on to other business.

Ryan Castle, MCSD Director of Operations, gave a brief update to the district’s centralized kitchen project that is proceeding on schedule.

“The foundation is completely in, including our loading dock aspect,” Castle said. “They tied in the sewer line to the city system yesterday (Sunday), poured concrete today (Monday), so Houser Street should be back open by the end of the week. Our underground plumbing is currently being done inside the building, and underground electric will be starting at the end of the week.” According to the site’s supervisor, the team will try to move the project’s metalwork up on the schedule.

Rachel Foster from Legat Architects, gave an overview of the schematic designs for five different facility projects – including the eight classroom addition to Jefferson Elementary, the controlled entrance additions for Grant Elementary, Madison Elementary and Susan Clark Jr. High, and the Wrestling Room addition for Muscatine High School.

Approximately 16,000 sq. ft. will be added to Jefferson Elementary, allowing for multiple office spaces for student support work and more room for the school’s 5th and 6th grade population. This addition directly connects Jefferson to the former Central Middle School’s auditorium and gym spaces, and will maintain playground access at the south side of the building. Demolition of the rest of Central Middle School will happen once the project reaches Phase 2.

All three schools receiving controlled-entrance additions are expected to have the same style. Designed with a “store-front glass vestibule that’s locked and has access to the reception desk beyond,” means school guests will be buzzed in. These additions will allow for more visibility and controlled steps to allow visitors into the schools.

With Grant Elementary relocating the principal’s office and the nurse’s office to the new addition will allow for the creation of a band and orchestra room. The Susan Clark Jr. High entrance will also allow rooms to be repurposed to increase restroom space in that area of the school. The MHS wrestling addition — approximately 6,300 sq. ft. — has 3,500 sq. ft. of it dedicated to the wrestling practice room.

Estimated costs were given for each project, with the controlled entrances likely costing a total of $7,009,582, the Jefferson Elementary project estimated at $7,934,109, and the MHS Wrestling Project forecast to cost $2,291,834.

The cost for the Jefferson project increased by a little over a million dollars from previous estimates given because the city requires a storm shelter as part of the addition. The MHS project estimation also grew by a little over $900,000 because of an increase in scope, while the estimations for the controlled entrances were slightly less than expected.

All five of the projects are expected to come out to bid throughout April and May. Once bids are approved by the board in the weeks following, work will begin. The entrance projects are expected to be completed by winter while the wrestling project is expected to be complete by the start of this year’s wrestling season in October. The Jefferson project will take a bit longer, with a completion date expected for summer 2024.