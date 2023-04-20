The Muscatine Board of Education scheduled time during this month’s school board meeting to look at the district’s latest literacy options and to hear about the latest updates to district facilities.

Before that, the board opened a public hearing for the certification of the FY24 Budget. With no submitted written comments and no oral comments given, the hearing was quickly closed. Later in the evening, the board approved the budget for the 2023-24 school year. Afterward, when no one came forward during that evening’s Citizen Speaks portion, the board moved onto the first of its board goals.

Joelle McConnnaha, who serves as executive director of Teaching and Learning, alongside Madison Elementary Principal Stephanie Zillig, Instructional Specialist Hannah Mackey and several other teachers all took to the podium to discuss how the pilot testing for the previous recommended literacy curriculums went.

Earlier in the year, it had been shared that the team’s Selection Committee had recommended six different literacy programs for piloting. For kindergarten through fifth grade, the recommended curriculums were CKLA and Wonders. For sixth-graders as well as ninth- through 12th-graders, the recommended curriculums were Into Literature and My Perspectives. Finally, for seventh- and eighth-graders, both My Perspectives and Springboard were recommended.

Teachers from McKinley, Madison and Franklin elementary schools; Susan Clark Jr. High; and Muscatine High School piloted the materials with their students. Out of these classes, over 400 student responses were submitted in order to help the District Oversight Committee make its final recommendations.

Before the reveal of the recommendations, some of the participating teachers shared some of the comments and reactions they’d received during the piloting of these programs. From the elementary pilot teachers, it was shared that when it came to CKLA, the younger students loved the routines that were built into the lessons. Students also felt that there was high engagement within the lessons and enjoyed certain elements such as the story comprehension questions and how they learned new words.

Middle-school teachers stated they were intrigued by the backward design of the Springboard program. They also enjoyed the strategies provided through Springboard as well as how it was broken into activities with specific learning targets and that they were looking forward to using Springboard’s additional workbooks and new online components. As for the high school, its pilot teachers felt confident that My Perspectives would allow them to meet the needs of those learning from it through the freedom that the program offered.

After much deliberation, it was recommended that K-5 students learn using CKLA, 6-8 students learn with Springboard and 9-12 students use My Perspectives. Currently, an implementation plan is being developed for the 2023-24 school year. Any financial aspects that come with the recommended literacy materials are expected to be discussed with the school board next month.

To finish this section of the board’s agenda, Ryan Castle, director of operations, shared some facility updates with the board. Starting with the planned controlled entrances projects for Grant and Madison elementaries. Castle shared that these will have pre-bidding meetings this week. He then added that the entrances will start construction the day that school closes for summer break and will likely take around six month.

Regarding the high school wrestling room addition, the district is finalizing construction documents and is expecting the project to go out to bid in the next couple of weeks. The hope is that the addition will be completed by October. With the Jefferson Elementary addition, bidding will be done through June with construction starting mid-June, taking about a year to be completed.

Castle also shared that the centralized kitchen project has continued making progress and looks to be finished by the end of July. As for the district’s new baseball and softball diamonds, the district is still looking at and finalizing designs. Construction is expected to start after baseball season is over in mid-July, with both diamonds likely being finished by mid-March 2024.