The Muscatine School Board took another small step toward its next two addition projects during a short first meeting of the summer season.

At the start of the meeting, the board held a public hearing for the addition at Jefferson Elementary School as well as the Muscatine Community School District softball field addition and baseball field renovation.

With no written comments submitted and no one taking the podium to give in-person comments, the public hearing was quickly closed. Looking ahead, bids for the Jefferson addition are due June 29, with approval being scheduled for the July 10 board meeting. The approval for the softball and baseball field bids is scheduled for Aug. 14.

Superintendent Clint Christopher gave some quick updates regarding the school district. During these updates, Christopher commented that he felt that the district had a strong end to the 2022-2023 school year.

Christopher also touched on the training that has been done for the new literacy program as well as the training being done for the district’s school improvement planning, which has included social-emotional learning planning. Recent construction projects like the district’s new centralized kitchen and the new secure entrances at Grant Elementary, Madison Elementary and Susan Clark Jr. High are also coming along well, he said.

Adding to the “fast pace” of the summer season, Christopher said this year’s SPARK (Summer Program for Arts, Recreation & Knowledge) would begin on Tuesday, June 20, and was expected to be another successful year of fun, growth and learning for its students.

In action items, the board unanimously approved the implementing a JROTC (Reserve Officers' Training Corps) program at the Muscatine High School. This approval comes after last month’s presentation on the idea, with the main goal of the program, as stated by MHS Counselor Troy Kulland, being to encourage students to do their best as they learn values such as citizenship, service and personal responsibility.

Christopher noted that this approval only formalized starting the application process, as the district would still have to wait for the federal government to approve the program’s implementation as well, which might take anywhere from 18 months to two years. The board also unanimously approved the FY24 General Fee Structure for students.

Although the board had scheduled a first reading of the 2023-24 Draft Copy of the Student Handbook, board member Mike Morgan recommended the scheduling a work session for the end of the month in order to have a more in-depth look and discussion about the handbook. The rest of the board agreed and a work session is expected to be scheduled for the last week of June.

