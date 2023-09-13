Muscatine Community School District (MCSD) Board of Education took time at its monthly meeting to recognize the four paraeducators that recently received Mental Health Training Paraeducator fellowships.

Before that point in the agenda, however, Board President John Dabeet asked those who were in attendance to take a moment to both reflect on the tragic events of September 11, 2001, as well as honor the first responders who worked to help those who were trapped. The board held a moment of silence for the occasion.

During the recognition portion of the meeting, the selected paraeducators — Lori Shield and Susan Melton from McKinley Elementary, Bre Harrington from Grant Elementary, and Jasmine Mills from Franklin Elementary — all had the chance to be celebrated, with Shield and Melton taking to the podium to give comments.

“I feel that this opportunity that has come my way and that I’m so fortunate to be a part of is so close to me, because as a person who has struggled with clinical depression, this means a lot to me,” said Shield, who has been a paraeducator for nearly 19 years. “I not only struggle with depression but I’m thriving with it, and I am in a position that I can share positivity with people that I work with at every opportunity possible… I have a lot of good ideas, and it’s time I share them. I’m ready.”

“I’m just happy to get this opportunity to learn some things and bring them back to the district and to the community, and to work with the kiddos that I see every day, helping them become the best versions of themselves,” Melton added.

As reported last week, the district was awarded four fellowships through the University of Iowa’s Scanlan Center for School Mental Health, with each fellowship being worth $15,000. The fellowship will include three in-person Imagine Iowa training blocks, which will be held in Des Moines, followed by additional coaching through a digital platform, with this curriculum being focused on the improvement of knowledge, skills, and attitudes related to mental health.

Afterwards, Superintendent Clint Christopher gave his monthly update. September 25 is the anticipated completion date for the district’s new centralized kitchen, he said. Other construction projects have remained on schedule. He also shared that the district is still waiting on additional guidance from the state’s Department of Education regarding recently passed legislative policies.

Christopher, with the help of Becky Wichers and Joelle McConnaha, shared what will be discussed during the upcoming professional development days for teachers and staff on Thursday and Friday. On Thursday afternoon, the preschool will be focused on specially designed instruction while K-5 grade teachers will be attending training focused on supporting students that are struggling with reading.

English teachers will be undergoing writeable training, which will focus on writing for students. All other teachers in the district will be working on their own coursework, creating common assessments and working on instructional strategies. Then, on Friday afternoon, all district employees will gather at Calvary Church for a program focused on human connections, hosted by Joe Beckman.

Towards the end of the meeting, the board voted to approve its change order, making it so it would include air conditioning on 4 Bluebird Vision School Buses from the school bus sales approved in July, noting that the amount to do this would not exceed $40,000. The meeting then finished with a brief look at last month’s financials.