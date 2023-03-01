The Muscatine Community School District Board of Education met in a special work session Monday. Before going into closed session for the superintendent’s evaluation, the board discussed the 2023-24 budget as well as some facility updates.

Tom Anderson kicked things off with a budget discussion that took up most of the public portion of the session. Starting with enrollment, it has been reported that the MCSD’s enrollment will decline by 29.7 students by FY 2024, which is a 0.6% decrease compared with FY 2023. This decrease, however, is the lowest that enrollment has declined in the past decade.

Special education weightings also increased by 15.9 students, an increase of 2.4% compared with FY 2023, while supplemental weightings declined by 1.9 students, a decrease of 2.3% compared with FY 2023. In total, the district’s weighted enrollment declined by 15.7 students, or 0.3%. With preschool enrollment, it declined by 5 students, or 4.0%.

Regarding spending authority, which is limited by the number of students the district has times what each student is worth as set by the General Assembly, MCSD’s combined district cost increased by $1,351,195, or by 2.8%. Anderson also noted how the district will see the end of ESSER dollars in September 2024, which could be a challenge as it is part of the district’s miscellaneous income.

With property taxes, which make up about a third of the district’s total funding, the total General Fund levy will increase by $760,735, or 4.9%; however, the General Fund property tax rate will decrease from $11.0384 to $10.3574. Although the current estimate is that the property tax rate will go down by $0.31, this may not be the final amount as the assessments given previously by county auditors were deemed slightly incorrect and will be corrected before the budget approval.

The board is set to approve the budget guarantee resolution and the RPS Resolution on March 20. By that point, county auditors will also have valuation changes done. A public hearing on the budget will then be set for April 17.

Following the budget discussion, Ryan Castle gave some brief facility updates. With the Jefferson expansion, not much of the initial plan has changed as final details have been discussed. This project is expected to go out to bid in May, with the project’s total cost expected to be around $7.9 million.

With the controlled entrances at Grant Elementary and Madison Elementary, they are currently moving into construction documents. A curb has been added to these entrances in order to further emphasize the edge of the parking lot and the start of the sidewalks near the entrances.

With Susan Clark Jr. High, the canopy and overhead design has since been adjusted, becoming more integrated into the building mass instead of being a separate canopy piece. Regarding budgets, the three entrance additions are expected to cost a total of a little over $7 million, with the project being expected to go out to bid in April.

The plans for the addition to the high school’s wrestling room saw some changes, becoming more compacted in order to be pushed up against the current wrestling room. The design will still have two mats, but a compacted size will help save some costs on the project. As for the softball and baseball fields, the teams have been looking at several different options. With the latest option, the softball field will be brought back to the high school’s property while Bruner Field will still be updated. The projected cost is expected to be about $6.3 million.