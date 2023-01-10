School board looks at literacy curriculum updates, discusses potential exchange program

MUSCATINE — During Monday night’s Muscatine Community School District Board of Education meeting, the board took some extra time to discuss it third Board targets.

The goal is to provide kids a positive learning environment that offers high-quality learning materials and opportunities.

Charles Netzer addressed this goal by discussing the German American Partnership Program and an 18-month timeline he hoped to propose to the board.

“There was once a German teacher at the Muscatine High School named Milaena Reade,” Netzer said. “She had a relationship with a school in Baden-Württemberg in the southwest of Germany. It is my object in this proposal to regenerate that exchange relationship.”

MHS would partner with the vocational and community apprenticeship-focused school, Georg-Goldstein-Schule, in the proposed exchange program. Netzer said he saw interesting parallels between this school and MHS.

The exchange itself would use GAPP as the main program. According to Netzer, unlike most foreign exchange programs, GAPP is not-for-profit. The program has a high level of student safety incorporated into it, with 50 years of cooperation between the German Foreign Office and the State Department. He said that because it is funded by grants, the costs of the program are a fraction of what they could be for students.

Netzel said the exchange would last for 14 days — 10 days with a host family and five days in school — and would be open for 10 to 20 students. Costs per student would range from $1,200 to $3,000. Group grants and individual scholarships would also be available for participants.

If the proposal is accepted, participating students would go to Germany in June 2024. Students and teachers would also be part of a virtual classroom. Students who are unable to travel will still be able to participate in the digital portion of the exchange.

Joelle McConnaha, Executive Director of Teaching and Learning, introduced the district’s literacy curriculum resources pilot. With the most popular materials chosen in December 2022, she said the first pilot for these programs will start on Jan. 17 and conclude on Feb. 10. The district’s kindergarten-5th grade teachers will pilot the "Wonders" curriculum while 6th-12th grade teachers will use "My Perspectives."

The teachers will then switch to the other potential programs, with the second pilot running from Feb. 21 through March 24. Kindergarten-6th grade teachers will use "Amplify" during this time while 7th-8th grade teachers will look at additional materials from the "Springboard" curriculum. Ninth-12th grade teachers, meanwhile, will test "Into Reading." The pilot schools are Madison, McKinley and Franklin Elementary, Susan Clark Jr. High and Muscatine High School.

“Overall through this whole process, we will have close to 200 teachers who have served on either a selection committee, a recommendation committee or have piloted, so we’re really excited about having that much voice for our schools,” McConnaha said, adding that results are expected to be shared with the board on April 17, alongside a recommendation for approval.

Photos: Muscatine competes in Class X Dance Solos at Iowa State Dance Championships 2023