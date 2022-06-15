School Board looks at new projects and building improvements for 2023 and beyond

MUSCATINE — All of the Muscatine Community School District's buildings would be getting some sort of upgrade using SAVE Revenue bonds under plans discussed by the district's Board of Education this week.

The SAVE Revenue dollars can only be used on capital facility projects. During Monday’s meeting, Ryan Castle, the district’s director of operations, gave a main overview of all the bond project plans that the district currently has, adding each was prioritized once it was determined that they were student-centered, impactful and efficient.

Each of the projects selected falls under at least one of six categories: provides a quality learning space, provides a safe and secure environment, improves the building’s condition, addresses enrollment changes, addresses core space, or has a focus on permanent construction.

“We wanted to develop a plan that addressed all areas of our district. We looked at the elementary level, junior high level, high school level, athletics, fine arts and then some handicap accessibilities that were lacking,” Castle said.

At Susan Clark Junior High, Castle said the main project would address its current athletic concerns.

“Susan Clark has a great problem. We have a ton of students participating in activities, and with that comes an extreme lack of practice facilities on-site,” Castle said. “Over the last two years, we’ve transported kids to Jefferson Elementary, Central Middle School and McKinley Elementary for practice. It makes it really hard not only to maintain that many coaches for their various sites, but also just facility usage.”

Currently, the plan for SCJH is to build a 6,000-square-foot gymnasium that includes 400 square feet of storage, two locker rooms, two new restrooms and a custodial closet. The school’s track would also be resurfaced.

Outside of athletics, money would also be put toward the creation of a controlled main entrance with front façade improvements as well as a separate entrance on Dawson Street onto school grounds. With this gated second entrance being similar to the one at Muscatine High School, it is expected to help alleviate traffic before and after school.

In total, projects at the school would cost $7 million with construction lasting from April 2023 to February 2024.

At Jefferson Elementary, the main focus would be on demolishing a majority of the former Central Middle School, which would in turn allow for a new entrance and additional parking. The auditorium and gymnasium would remain, with both receiving a slight “face-lift” as well as a new connection to the elementary school.

Jefferson would also see a one-story addition of nine new classrooms to help offset future capacity concerns. The total cost for these projects will be $8 million with construction lasting from April 2023 to February 2024.

Both Grant Elementary and Madison Elementary are expected to receive new main entrances in 2023 in order to add security to the buildings. Grant and Mulberry Elementary are also expected to receive new ADA compliant playground equipment featuring a soft-surface play area sometime this summer.

Franklin Elementary also would receive an HVAC renovation over the summer.

Outside of the previously announced projects at the high school, Castle said MHS would be stripping out its tennis courts and relaying/refencing them with a new playing surface that is meant to last for at least 20 years. This would be a $1 million project and would also begin in April 2023.

Finally, it was announced that the district planned to create a standalone baseball/softball complex for students to use by incorporating Diamond 1 and Tom Bruner Field at Kent Stein Park. Extra parking for this complex would be created in the spot where the park’s horseshoe pits currently are.

In exchange for taking one of the diamonds, the district would build a replacement diamond for the city alongside new horseshoe pits. Construction is expected to begin October 2023.

The school board will be holding a public hearing for all of these projects later this summer in order to allow residents to voice their concerns or objections prior to giving their approval, which is expected to be given in July or August.

“I think it’s a fairly well-rounded proposal, but obviously there’s things we need to hash out and some details that we need to do yet,” Castle said following the end of his presentation.

