School board meeting kept brief as members approve second revenue bonds series

MUSCATINE – This month’s school board meeting proved to be a fairly short one, as the board’s student representatives were both absent from this meeting. The board also didn’t have any new reports regarding its board targets, allowing them to move onto the later items of its agenda more quickly.

One of the first points on the agenda that was actually discussed at this month’s school board meeting was the need to set a public hearing for Monday, January 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. at the City Hall Council Chambers, which the board unanimously approved. At this meeting, it is expected that the board will hear proposed plans – as well as their estimated costs – for the Muscatine High School Wrestling Room project.

Following this, the board then briefly focused on the $10 million School Infrastructure Sales, Services and Use Tax Revenue Bonds Series 2022-B, which was discussed at the previous meeting in November. The board unanimously approved all of the points regarding Series 2022-B, adopting the issuance resolutions as provided by Ahlers & Cooney, with the transaction expected to be closed on December 28.

Tom Anderson, Muscatine School District Director of Finance, then took to the podium to briefly look over the district’s November financials, allowing the board to compare it to Nov. 2021. Although Anderson didn’t have too many comments on this year’s Nov. financials, one point that he did make was that the district’s federal revenues were lagging behind in reimbursement.

With this, Anderson stated that the district had a little over a million dollars that is waiting to be reimbursed, however he added that he hopes to have this money by the end of this month or the beginning of Jan. 2023.

“It’s not unusual that it takes this long, but I guess the Department of Education has other school districts in Muscatine that they have to look at also,” he said.

Before the end of the meeting, the board announced its updated board meeting schedule, which the board members had no questions or comments about. The next scheduled school board meeting will be on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 following the district’s return from winter break, which will end on Jan. 3, 2023.