School board officially approves revenue bond during special meeting, holds work session

MUSCATINE – On Monday evening of this week, the Muscatine Board of Education held a special meeting and work session, in which they discussed several items such as the potential literacy curriculum for the 2023-2024 school year as well as some of the projects that the district is expected to start work on within the next two years.

Prior to that, however, the school board voted to approve the $15 million school infrastructure sales, services and use tax revenue bonds. This included adopting and approving the resolution that appointed the paying agent, bond registrar and transfer agent for this bond, as well as approving the tax exemption certificate, wire transfer agreement and authorization for the terms of issuance for the bond, securing the payment of this tax revenue bond.

Earlier this month, the school board held a lengthy discussion about this bond with Matt Gillaspie, Managing Director within the education practice of Piper Sandler in Des Moines. This discussion led to the board’s decision to accept the School Infrastructure Sales, Services and Use Tax Revenue Bond proposal it had received from Truist Bank in Charlotte (NC), which amounted to $15 million with a final maturity date of 2030 and an interest rate of 3.89 percent.

Following that, the board took a look at the choices being discussed for the 2022-2023 literacy curriculum. During the research phase of this curriculum update, the team has managed to select seven different options for the two sections of grades.

For grades Kindergarten through 5th grade, the options are Into Reading, CKLA/CKLA Skills and Wonders, while the options for grades 6-12 are Amplify, Into Literature, My Perspectives and Springboard, which is what the district has already been using for five years now. Some of the qualities that the selection committee prioritized were the inclusion of a range of different genres, complexities and cultures within the provided literature, engaging materials, and multiple pathway options and strategies for students whose literacy skills may be above or below their grade level.

The evaluation process will take place throughout November, where the selection committee will meet with representatives from each of the programs to learn more about each product, all while using a rubric to evaluate each of them. Additionally, the district’s stakeholders (parents, community members, teachers) will also have the opportunity to learn about these programs, as materials from each of them will be on-site at the board office.

By the end of November, the selection committee is expected to recommend two programs for already selected Muscatine schools to pilot. The rest of the year will be used to develop a pilot using a unit from each of the selected literacy programs. From there, the selected schools will pilot their assigned program units for six weeks in spring 2023. The final selection will be made at the end of April using data collected from the pilot assessment with the final decision being approved at the end of May, allowing the district to order materials and begin discussing training and implementation plans.

Following the literacy curriculum overview, Lee Marbach, Project Executive from Russell Construction, shared the expected timelines of several upcoming Muscatine School District projects. He started with the Kent-Stein Park project. Phase one will be the replacement softball field, which will open up bids in February 2023 with construction starting in March. Phase two, which will focus on the district’s softball and baseball improvements, will seek approval in April with construction beginning in July.

The new security entrances for Grant Elementary, Madison Elementary and Susan Clark Jr. High will seek board approval in May 2023 with construction starting once school is out. Following that, Marbach discussed the classroom additions that will be built at Jefferson Elementary School, stating that bids for this project will start in late May/June 2023, with a tentative approval and construction start date currently set for July 2023.

The Susan Clark Jr. High additions will follow a similar pattern. With the exception of the wrestling room addition, which will seek design approval in May 2023 before starting construction, these additions will begin their design phase. The wrestling room will be set to finish before the start of 2023’s wrestling season. Bids for the other Susan Clark additions will start in February 2024 with construction beginning in April following approval.

The final project Marbach touched on was the former Central Middle School improvements and demolition. The design process for these improvements will begin in May 2023. Bids for the project will be held several months later in March 2024, with approval currently being scheduled for May 2024.