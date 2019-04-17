MUSCATINE — The Muscatine School District will add another $1.2 million to its proposed science wing construction project at Muscatine High School. That is, unless city code is amended.
The 2015 International Building Code — adopted by the city in 2017 — requires any new school construction projects and new addition projects to existing schools to also include storm shelters. The shelters have to withstand 250 mph winds and projectiles up to four inches.
The proposed 3,000-square foot storm shelter at MHS would add an additional $1.2 million to the $8 million project, according to Muscatine Superintendent Jerry Riibe. He said the "substantial code requirement" needs to be clarified.
"I certainly understand in policy areas sometimes things get adopted that have unintended consequences," he said, "and if this is one of those. I would just ask that the city council then make an amendment to that to relieve the responsibilities of that code."
Last Monday, at the most recent school board meeting, Riibe told the board the district had heard from the city that morning about constructing the shelter in its response to a building permit.
Riibe and assistant superintendent Mike McGrory sent a letter to council and Mayor Diana Broderson dated April 11 requesting the section of city code regarding storm shelter requirements be amended. The school district has received exemptions to the storm shelter requirement on two other projects prior to the science wing: the Van Hecke Center, also at the high school, and the McKinley Elementary expansion currently under construction. The requirement is also not enforced in communities where the Iowa State Fire Marshall has jurisdiction. Both points were made in the letter.
"We are not throwing rocks at the city," Riibe said. "We just want to know if that's what they really intended."
Community Development Director Jodi Royal-Goodwin explained to council last Thursday the projects were exempt because they were labeled gym structures by the city building inspector rather than educational structures to which the code applies. She said the Van Hecke Center is also a separate building from the school, so it didn't fall under the addition category.
Royal-Goodwin said there were "extensive communications with the school district about the occupancy of the gym structure" at McKinley. The school district told the city the gym would have an occupancy of 50 people, she said, with four temporary classrooms.
A storm shelter is not required for structures with less than a 50-person occupancy, she said. When final plans came to the city building inspector for the McKinley project, she said, they included a gym structure, four classrooms, two bathrooms and four or six office spaces, exceeding the 50-person occupancy.
She said when the city met with the school district prior to the board meeting where a bid would be awarded, "we determined at that point in time we had kind of committed to allowing them to proceed without the storm shelter, we would honor that on that particular project. However, it would be required going forward." She said the district was made aware of the shelter requirement at that time.
Council member Santos Saucedo mentioned the proposed shelter would hold about 360 of the nearly 1,500 students at the high school.
"We met with fire staff to have that exact discussion," Royal-Goodwin said, "because by code, they're required to meet the storm shelter requirement for all students in the building."
She said the city is "trying to be flexible" in only requiring the shelter be built to suit the number of students occupying that wing at any given time. The code would also require plumbing and electrical features for the shelter, but Royal-Goodwin said the city has worked with the district to modify the "non-life safety" requirements to save on costs.
Another argument made in the letter referred to the city of Bettendorf amending its code to remove the shelter requirement. Saucedo said for some communities such as Bettendorf, it may not be feasible to require the shelters.
Bids for the project come in Thursday. Riibe said the shelter addition "may or may not affect the bid package." The project was estimated to be finished by the end of May 2020.
"We don't want to create any hard feelings," he said. "We want to work with the city. We are a part of the city so, we're really hopeful the city council will look at this and decide a modification is in the best interest of everybody."
If the shelter must be built, Riibe said the district will abide. He said the district is committed to completing the science wing and would have to look at what future projects to put on hold.
In an interview earlier this week, Saucedo said student safety is "of the utmost importance" and city staff is simply enforcing what is require by city code. He said the city should not be "micromanaging" the school board and thinks amending the code is the right move.
"We should be allowing the community to grow," he said, "and we need to make that path clear."
Saucedo said he would like to have a discussion at a future in-depth city council meeting with members of the school district, school board and city to come to a conclusion.
"Hopefully," he said, "we'll come up with a good solution quickly."
