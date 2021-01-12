School district reports security breach at billing company

MUSCATINE – Last week, the Muscatine Community School District reported there had been a possible security breach involving a billing service used by the school. While the district is not aware of any actual misuse of information that may have been compromised, it wants the community to know of the incident.
According to a press release from the district, Timberline Billing Services LLC noticed suspicious activity on its network on March 5, 2020. The company launched an investigation to determine the nature and scope of the activity. It was determined that the network had been hacked by unknown subjects between Feb. 12 and March 4, 2020 and that certain information had been removed.
The investigators were unable to determine which specific information was actually removed. After a review of all the files that may have been compromised, it was determined that protected health information and personal information relating to students was present in files that may have been compromised.
“Muscatine Community School District takes the security of student information very seriously,” the release said. “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this incident may have caused.”
Timberline provides Medicaid reimbursement billing information to 190 school districts in Iowa. Including the Muscatine Community School District. The company notified the district in September 2020 of the incident.
According to the information the district received from Timberline, the investigation determined that information that may have been involved during the breach may have included names and social security numbers, Medicaid ID numbers, billing or claim information, date of birth, medical record numbers, support service codes and identification numbers and treatment information.
In an earlier release last October, the district reported the reason for the delay in reporting the incident is that Timberline is responsible for 190 school districts and investigating all the data the company took time.
As a result of the incident, Timberline is working to identify potentially impacted people. The incident has been reported to law enforcement and Timberline is taking steps to enhance the security of its systems. The release said that while the business is unaware of any misuse of information, it is offering affected students 12 months of minor identity monitoring through Experian at no cost.
Timberline has set up a dedicated assistance line for people seeking additional information regarding the incident. People may call (844) 439-7669 toll free 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. central time Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.