School district reports security breach at billing company

MUSCATINE – Last week, the Muscatine Community School District reported there had been a possible security breach involving a billing service used by the school. While the district is not aware of any actual misuse of information that may have been compromised, it wants the community to know of the incident.

According to a press release from the district, Timberline Billing Services LLC noticed suspicious activity on its network on March 5, 2020. The company launched an investigation to determine the nature and scope of the activity. It was determined that the network had been hacked by unknown subjects between Feb. 12 and March 4, 2020 and that certain information had been removed.

The investigators were unable to determine which specific information was actually removed. After a review of all the files that may have been compromised, it was determined that protected health information and personal information relating to students was present in files that may have been compromised.

“Muscatine Community School District takes the security of student information very seriously,” the release said. “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this incident may have caused.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}