Muscatine has three levels of jazz groups at thehigh school and one each at Central and West Middle schools. All student groups will perform along with a professional group, The River City Six, on Saturday at The Merrill Hotel in Downtown Muscatine.

Admission is $6. The Jazz Ensemble is the advanced level group at the high school under the direction of Lee Plummer. They qualified to compete at the state championships on April 2 in Ames.

The event is in the Grand Ballroom from 6-10 p.m. 

