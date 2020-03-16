Schools across Muscatine county will close for four weeks to slow COVID-19 spread

MUSCATINE —For Muscatine County schools, this year’s spring break may last longer than anyone could have expected.

On Sunday, Governor Kim Reynolds recommended Iowa public schools close for four weeks.

In her statement, Reynolds said that this recommendation was based on new information she had received from the Iowa Department of Public Health. According to the IDPH, there are currently 22 positive cases of COVID-19 in Iowa as of March 15. On the same day, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released their own recommendation, asking that gatherings that would bring 50 people or more be cancelled or postponed for the next eight weeks.

While this recommendation did not specifically apply to schools or colleges, Reynolds said that it was this recommendation that convinced her to recommend closing schools in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. “Now is the time to move to the next level of response,” she said.

So far, Durant Community School District and Wilton Community School District have announced that they will be following Gov. Reynolds recommendation and will close for four weeks.