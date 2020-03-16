Schools across Muscatine county will close for four weeks to slow COVID-19 spread

MUSCATINE —For Muscatine County schools, this year’s spring break may last longer than anyone could have expected.
On Sunday, Governor Kim Reynolds recommended Iowa public schools close for four weeks.
In her statement, Reynolds said that this recommendation was based on new information she had received from the Iowa Department of Public Health. According to the IDPH, there are currently 22 positive cases of COVID-19 in Iowa as of March 15. On the same day, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released their own recommendation, asking that gatherings that would bring 50 people or more be cancelled or postponed for the next eight weeks.
While this recommendation did not specifically apply to schools or colleges, Reynolds said that it was this recommendation that convinced her to recommend closing schools in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. “Now is the time to move to the next level of response,” she said.
So far, Durant Community School District and Wilton Community School District have announced that they will be following Gov. Reynolds recommendation and will close for four weeks.
"We follow the guidelines of the governor, the IDPH and the CDC, and any time they make a recommendation, we're going to follow it," said Durant and Wilton Superintendent Joe Burnett, "We're trying to look out for our kids and our communities, and we're certainly in uncharted territory here. But 10 years from now, they won't remember that we had to close schools, but if someone were to have contracted it due to us having school, that will never be forgotten."
Muscatine Schools Superintendent Jerry Riibe reported following spring break, Muscatine schools will be closed for an additional three weeks to comply with the governor’s recommendation.
Spring activities including sports practice and Driver’s Education class will also be suspended. “The buildings will be closed through this period of time,” Riibe said. In addition, the buildings will be sanitized.
“Since so many of our students depend on us for nutrition needs, we’re also working through how we’re going to get breakfast and lunch to those kids that depend on us for those,” Riibe said, adding that he hopes that the district will be able to announce these procedures within the next few days. “I think we will be able to provide those services at various locations as sort of a grab-and-go situation.”
As for Superintendent Mike Van Sickle of Louisa-Muscatine schools, he said they are communicating with other schools within the area as well as other schools south of them. “We’ll all put our heads together in reference to educational possibilities,” Sickle said, “There is a potential of a different plan, but as of right now we are definitely leaning towards that recommendation.”
Lawmakers waive 180-day requirement
Iowa legislators plan to waive instructional time requirements for K-12 schools in response to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ recommendation that schools close for four weeks.
Lawmakers are meeting in Des Moines to ensure the continuity of government during the COVID-19 pandemic. On the advice of public health officials, the Legislature plans to suspend its session for 30 days. It will re-evaluate the situation then to determine whether to continue to meet or extend the suspension.
Lawmakers reached agreement Monday afternoon to waive the requirements that schools provide 180 days or 1,080 hours of instruction.
Schools will not be required to make up classes previously scheduled from March 16 to April 12. Legislators expect to approve the waiver later today and Reynolds has said she will sign the bill.
“This decision will provide Iowa school districts with the certainty that they need to make decisions locally and move ahead this school year,” said House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford.
The waiver is part of lawmakers’ efforts to “deliver some certainty for Iowans,” said Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny.
“One of the most common questions our members receive is about rescheduling canceled schools days,” he said. “Now, Iowa schools and families can have some certainty regarding these four weeks of the school calendar.”
The actions are not what Grassley expected to be doing when he left the Capitol last week.
The situation “when I left Thursday was completely different than where I'm standing today,” he said. “So we're going to continue to monitor the situation as it changes.” Legislative leaders are recommending a 30-day suspension and will re-evaluate then whether it’s safe to resume the session, which was scheduled to conclude April 21.
Lawmakers will be challenged to make decisions to help Iowans cope with the disruptions caused by the rising numbers of COVID-19, said House Minority Leader Todd Prichard, D-Charles City. State public health officials have confirmed 22 cases in Iowa, the last few attributed to community spread. Earlier cases had been traced to an international cruise.
“What we need to be focused on at all levels is minimizing the impact of those disruptions,” he said. Lawmakers need to find creative ways to make sure Iowa children who aren’t’ in school continue to receive the food and supervision they need, that employers have what they need to run a business, that the health care system can withstand the pressure that may be placed on it.
“So that's what we need to be focused on — just minimizing the disruption and making sure that that for the state, life goes on,” Prichard said.
Before entering the Capitol, members of the public went through a screening process that included having their temperature taken and answering questions about sore throats, runny noses and travel outside the United States. Lawmakers did not have to go through the screening.
Although both chambers gaveled in about 1 p.m., many members did not arrive at the Capitol until later. Leaders had a number of meetings to plan their actions, which might spill into Tuesday.