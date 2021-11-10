Sculpture at Muscatine Community College recognizes Iowa's agricultural history

MUSCATINE — Even as this year's harvest was finishing up Tuesday, the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry hosted a ribbon-cutting to honor a new sculpture depicting Iowa’s agricultural history on the Muscatine Community College campus.

About 50 students and visitors gathered behind the ribbon as Rock Island artist John Vandewalle snipped the ceremonial ribbon opening the display welded together by MCC agriculture and welding students.

“I am so excited, not just by the final product, but in the couple of years it took us to actually get there,” MCC president Naomi DeWinter said. “Using some new materials and technology, for example our laser cutter that shows tilling in the back, and you will see some used farm equipment in the front.”

The sculpture is on display in the quad in front of Loper Hall.

DeWinter said when brainstorming for the project was first held there was a problem coming up with one subject. To solve that problem, the sculpture is made up of several different projects, each partially representing agriculture in Iowa throughout history. The project began in 2019.

