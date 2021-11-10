Sculpture at Muscatine Community College recognizes Iowa's agricultural history

MUSCATINE — Even as this year's harvest was finishing up Tuesday, the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry hosted a ribbon-cutting to honor a new sculpture depicting Iowa’s agricultural history on the Muscatine Community College campus.
About 50 students and visitors gathered behind the ribbon as Rock Island artist John Vandewalle snipped the ceremonial ribbon opening the display welded together by MCC agriculture and welding students.
“I am so excited, not just by the final product, but in the couple of years it took us to actually get there,” MCC president Naomi DeWinter said. “Using some new materials and technology, for example our laser cutter that shows tilling in the back, and you will see some used farm equipment in the front.”
The sculpture is on display in the quad in front of Loper Hall.
DeWinter said when brainstorming for the project was first held there was a problem coming up with one subject. To solve that problem, the sculpture is made up of several different projects, each partially representing agriculture in Iowa throughout history. The project began in 2019.
Vandewalle said he is used to working by himself on art projects and learning to work with other people as a team is one of the most valuable things he is taking away from the project.
“I hope this piece is the start of something for this area that will continue to grow,” Vandewalle said.
Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson was also at the event. She commented about the importance of MCC in the community, saying many of the people who attended the event had first gone on campus as students and it created the path for longer learning.
“We are proud MCC is here and such an important part of our lives,” Broderson said. “They continue to think outside the box and make things better and it is all on the behalf of doing good for the community, and this is just an example.”
With the snip of a large pair of scissors, the ribbon was cut and the sculpture was dedicated. It will remain on campus to honor the agriculture department. DeWinter commented that the sculpture shows the pride that MCC has in its agriculture department.
MCC agriculture students are hosting a visit day for people interested in an agricultural career. The visit will be from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17.