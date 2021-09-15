 Skip to main content
Sculpture dedicated to Mary Jo Stanley
Sculpture dedicated to Mary Jo Stanley

Sculpture dedicated to Mary Jo Stanley

The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry in partnership with the Muscatine Art Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 9, at the Muscatine Art Center for a new sculpture, Expressive Spirit, by artist David Zahn. The sculpture was dedicated to the late Muscatine philanthropist Mary Jo Stanley. 

