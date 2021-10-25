Search approved for Muscatine law enforcement facility

“Our hope is that we can find a place because we have struggled for the last year looking for a place,” Kies said. ‘Hopefully with their assistance it will happen.”

The city approved the pending agreement during the Oct. 21 meeting. Lynch said once the supervisors approved the agreement, the search could begin. He said the search could take up to a year or more.

With the expense being unbudgeted, Sorenson asked if the money was available in the budget. Riess commented that some of the ARP grant money could be used. It was also reported the jail is bringing in more revenue than had been budgeted for. Sorenson also asked if a site was located outside the county if the supervisors were allowed to spend money outside its jurisdiction to build the facility.

Currently the search firm would be asked to find a site that is no more than a 20 minute drive from Muscatine.

Sauer expressed concern about the possibility that a site could not be found. He said with the regulations governing shooting ranges, there aren’t many parcels of land that meet the criteria. He said even if one is found, they would still have to have a willing seller.

“That’s a risk we have,” Lynch said. “We’ve been looking for the past year for a range site, and we haven’t found anything yet.”

He said this is why the contract is not to exceed $70,000. He said if a site had not been found after that money had been spent, the search could be ended. He said the initial search would be done with a geographical information system and if no initial sites were located, the search firm would inform the county.

