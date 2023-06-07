WAPELLO — Louisa County Assessor Cathy Smith announced nearly 18 months ago that she would retire in Fiscal Year 2024, but when she works her last day on July 7, the county may still be searching for her permanent replacement.

During a meeting on Wednesday, which had been intended to review any recommendations from the county examining board and conduct any interviews, the Louisa County Conference Board learned no applications had been submitted for the position.

Smith said a lack of applications had left Pocahontas, Harrison, Cedar, Marshall and other counties in the state with extended vacant assessor positions, although all had now apparently been able to fill their positions.

“They all had vacancies for quite a while,” Smith told members of the conference board, which is made up of elected representatives from each school board and city in the county and the three members of the board of supervisors.

Smith said the three-member Louisa County Examining Board, which screens candidates for the assessor’s position, had met on May 22 to review applications.

However, since there were no applications, David Hook, Jim Keldgord and John Bartenhagen had spent the time considering other options.

According to that meeting’s minutes, which Smith distributed to the conference board members on Wednesday, the examining board recommended an interim sharing agreement be developed with the Des Moines County Assessor or Muscatine County Assessor until an eligible candidate could be found to fill the position.

The examining board members also passed a second motion recommending the Louisa County assessor’s position should not be linked to being a resident of Louisa County.

Under Iowa law, candidates for a county assessor’s position must complete several certification courses and meet other requirements. They are then placed on an eligibility list, which allows them to submit applications for openings around the state.

Smith said one problem with attracting candidates to a small, rural Iowa county could be financial, explaining deputy assessors in many counties earn more than she currently receives.

Meanwhile, possibly compounding the problem of filling Smith’s position, the conference board also learned chief deputy assessor Andrea Bowen would be leaving the office in July.

Smith said Bowen had recently submitted her resignation after accepting a better opportunity. That will leave only two other staffers in the office.

Smith also advised the board if her position remains unfilled when she leaves, newly-appointed county auditor Selena Gerst will automatically assume the position until a new assessor is selected.

Supervisor Brad Quigley suggested contacting neighboring counties about sharing an assessor might be necessary, but said those discussions should be handled by Louisa County Human Resources Consultant Paul Greufe.

“I’ll call Paul as soon as I leave here,” he told the rest of the board, which agreed.

Quigley said he would ask Greufe to submit reports on his contacts to the entire board, which could then meet if a sharing agreement or other solution is developed.

Photos: Late-night fire damages house in Bettendorf (Nov. 6, 2021)