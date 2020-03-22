MUSCATINE – With a second case of COVID-19 confirmed in Muscatine County, Mayor Diana Broderson stressed the need for people to continue practicing sanitary procedures to prevent the spread of the contagion.
On Saturday, 23 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Iowa for a total of 68. One of the new cases was a Muscatine County individual between the ages of 41 and 60. The first case was announced on Thursday afternoon, Muscatine County Public Health released the information that a case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Muscatine County. The only information given was the subject is between the ages of 19 and 40 and is currently self-isolating at home. Muscatine County Public Health director Christy Roby Williams warns this may not be the only case. Broderson said there is a chance as more test kits become available that more cases of the virus may be confirmed in the county.
“We know and believe that we are not only working to prevent cases of COVID-19 here in Muscatine, but also attempting to slow the spread of the virus so our healthcare professionals will be able to serve the public need,” Broderson said. “We expected we would get some cases here in Muscatine.”
Broderson has been in daily contact with MCPH and said the best recommendations for people is to maintain social distancing, wash hands frequently, cover coughs and sneezing, and to stay home if ill. She also gets reports from Muscatine County Emergency Management, which is in touch with Iowa Homeland Security.
The department says even mildly sick Iowans need to stay home and isolate themselves. The isolation should continue for a full three days after the fever ends and the other symptoms have improved, or be at least seven days since the first symptoms appeared.
According to a press release from MCPH, about 80% of Iowans infected with COVID-19 will experience only mild to moderate illness. Most mildly ill people do not need to go to a healthcare provider or be tested for COVID-19. Broderson also said ill people should call a healthcare provider rather than just going to the emergency room.
Roby Williams said with the discovery of the virus in Muscatine County, practicing social distancing and staying away from gatherings of people is important. Right now the public health department is working hard to keep information flowing. She commented information is changing rapidly. She also said the department has been receiving questions from the public, from business and from government.
“We are collaborating with many community partners,” Roby Williams said. ‘We want to ensure the communities – and they are doing an amazing job – has a collaborative approach in order to have a collective impact.”
She said with the pandemic there may be people who weren’t ready experiencing an economic impact. There may be more people in a place of need.
Roby Williams encourages people to check the facts on COVID-19 from reliable sources. She commented the Centers for Disease Control’s web site and the Iowa Department of Public Health’s web site has many articles on the virus.
“The guidance they are giving is based on evidence-based and best practices,” she said. “You definitely want to follow that – not social media unless it is from the factual sources.”
She also said while people are at home they need to make sure surfaces remain clean. She also stressed the department is aware people may experience anxiety in a situation like this. She recommends people experiencing anxiety to contact mental health providers. She recommends the website LMCresources.org, it contains a list of resources provided by the public health department. One specific resource is your life Iowa chat line, which includes trained counselors on call-in lines. The phone number is (855)581-8111 or text (855)895-8398.
Broderson said this will be a hardship on the city and county, but that people can take comfort in the notion it will end. She said by following the mandates, it can end sooner.
“While having a case of COVID-19 here in the county is not something we wanted to hear, we did expect it and we want to keep working the plan,” Broderson said. “Nobody is enjoying any of this but we can get through it if we follow the recommendations.”