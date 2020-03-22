MUSCATINE – With a second case of COVID-19 confirmed in Muscatine County, Mayor Diana Broderson stressed the need for people to continue practicing sanitary procedures to prevent the spread of the contagion.

On Saturday, 23 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Iowa for a total of 68. One of the new cases was a Muscatine County individual between the ages of 41 and 60. The first case was announced on Thursday afternoon, Muscatine County Public Health released the information that a case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Muscatine County. The only information given was the subject is between the ages of 19 and 40 and is currently self-isolating at home. Muscatine County Public Health director Christy Roby Williams warns this may not be the only case. Broderson said there is a chance as more test kits become available that more cases of the virus may be confirmed in the county.

“We know and believe that we are not only working to prevent cases of COVID-19 here in Muscatine, but also attempting to slow the spread of the virus so our healthcare professionals will be able to serve the public need,” Broderson said. “We expected we would get some cases here in Muscatine.”