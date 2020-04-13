Second COVID-19 death confirmed in Muscatine County

MUSCATINE — On Monday, the Muscatine County Department of Public Health announced a second death related to coronavirus in Muscatine County. Currently, all that is known about the resident is that their age range was 61-80 years old.
The first Muscatine County COVID-19 death, resident Patty Samuelson, age 57, occurred March 31. As of April 13, there have been 102 COVID-19 cases confirmed in the county.
"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family of the person lost," said Mayor Diana Broderson. "I ask the community to join me in praying for the family." In the press release announcing the death, Director Christy Roby Williams of Muscatine County Public Health also extended her sympathy to the victim.
Iowa may hit peak cases by the end of the month, and Broderson encouraged residents to continue following procedures recommended by Public Health and the CDC.
"This is not the time to let our guards down," she said, "This is the time that we need to continue the mitigation efforts to make sure that we all stay safe and that we stop this from spreading."
This includes staying home, maintaining social distance, only gathering in groups of 10 or less, and using a face covering when out. "Make sure to think about those essential workers that are caring for us all the time too," Broderson added.
Broderson hoped Muscatine continued to take the coronavirus seriously in light of this news.
"(COVID-19) is right here in our community, and now we've lost another community member tragically. Nobody wants this to happen, but let's do what we can to stop it in it's tracks," she said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.