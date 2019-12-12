MUSCATINE — After a few days off, deer will be running again this weekend as opening day for the second deer shotgun season is Saturday. The season runs through Dec. 22.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources reports hunters should see about the same amount of deer in the timber and plowed corn fields as last year, although in some areas the deer population has been impacted by hemorrhagic fever. Between the first season, which ran Dec. 7-11 and this season, about 110,000 blaze-orange-wearing hunters are expected to take to the fields and woods in search of the elusive Iowa whitetail. Each year of the average 108,000 deer harvested in Iowa, 59,000 come from the shotgun seasons.
“It’s been a little slow so far,” Scott Lucas, owner of Big River Guns as well as a deer hunter, said of his quest to harvest a deer. “I’m a landowner so I can hunt both first and second season.”
The seasons always brings hunters into his store. He said this year he had a run on straight-walled cartridges as well as shotgun slugs. Beginning three years ago, straight-walled cartridges, can be used during shotgun seasons and the January antlerless season. Lucas said they are popular because of the increased accuracy and distance.
Lucas stressed the importance of hunter safety for those going out. He said hunters must wear blaze orange to be noticeable to other hunters. Hunters firing at a deer must be sure of their targets as well as what is beyond them. In Iowa it’s mandatory for anyone getting a hunting license to have a hunter’s safety course. The DNR and Muscatine County Conservation offer courses throughout the year.
Hunters who harvest deer but don’t have freezer space may consider donating their deer to the HUSH (Help Us Stop Hunger) program. HUSH is supported by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Iowa Food Bank. Last year about 4,000 deer were donated to help end hunger, which resulted in about 600,000 meals. A list of participating lockers is located at www.iowahush.com.
Hunters also donated about 4,300 deer to the Elks Lodges in Iowa last year. The hides are used by the Veterans Leather Program to make professionally-crafted leather gloves for veterans in wheelchairs and used for therapy programs for recovering veterans.
Iowans can buy 2020 resident hunting and fishing licenses beginning Dec. 15. Licenses purchased for 2019 expire Jan. 10, 2020.
