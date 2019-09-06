MUSCATINE — After a judge declared a mistrial earlier this year, a Tipton woman charged in the 1992 death of her former boyfriend will stand trial again this week.
Jury selection begins Monday in Muscatine County Court for the second trial of Annette Cahill, accused of killing 22-year old Corey Lee Wieneke in his rural West Liberty home more than 25 years ago. The now 56-year-old has pleaded not guilty to the charge of first-degree murder and maintained she never hurt Wieneke, claiming he was her best friend.
The murder case had gone cold until 2017 when a woman came forward with new evidence for investigators. Jessie Becker said she overheard Cahill confess to the crime in 1992, when Becker was 9 years old, nearly 10.
Last May, Cahill was arrested and charged. The trial began in March where the 12-member jury heard testimony confirming Cahill and Wieneke had a complicated, and sexual relationship, and had argued about Wieneke's involvement with another woman the morning he was found dead.
Cahill's attorneys, Clemens Erdahl and Elizabeth Araguas, argued there was no evidence placing Cahill at the scene of the crime, which was confirmed through testimony from investigators.
Cahill's fingerprints and DNA were not found in the room where Wieneke was found dead, nor on the murder weapon — an aluminum softball bat —discovered a mile away from the home. Only Wieneke's blood was found on the bat, and red fibers found on the bat were not a match to fibers from the inside of the car Cahill was in that day nor from her coat.
The state was represented by Muscatine County Attorney Alan Ostergren and Iowa Assistant Attorney General Coleman McAllister.
The jury was deadlocked after 4 days of testimony and a day's worth of deliberations, and unable to reach a unanimous verdict. Presiding Seventh Judicial Court Judge Patrick McElyea declared a mistrial March 12.
Cahill may be tried for a lesser charge such as manslaughter.
Wieneke's parents, Jim and Susan, said they weren't looking forward to another trial following the mistrial.
"To do this again is going to be hard, but if it brings justice or a different outcome, we're hoping," Susan said at the time. "We're never going to give up hope."
